It feels like I first heard of a technology that allows each person in a vehicle to listen to different music years ago. For someone with different musical tastes than their family or friends, being able to listen to what you want while everyone else in the car can do the same is a technological marvel. Hyundai’s Separated Sound Zone (SSZ) technology does just that, and it appears the tech will be ready for vehicles in one to two years. Parents everywhere can rejoice.

"Customers in the autonomous navigation era will demand increasingly customizable entertainment options within their vehicles, which includes technological innovations such as the Separated Sound System," says Kang-duck Ih, Research Fellow at Hyundai's NVH Research Lab. "I hope by providing drivers and passengers with tailored, independent audio spaces, they will experience a more comfortable and entertaining transportation environment.

The technology could eliminate the use of headphones while driving – particularly by anti-social teenagers and device-hungry children. Passengers in an SSZ-equipped vehicle can connect their smartphone via Bluetooth to the sound system and listen to their own music without interference from, or be interfering with, other audio streams in the vehicle.

The system also allows the automaker to isolate sounds that only the driver needs to hear, such as navigation sounds or various alert notifications. This can help maintain a quiet experience for the vehicle’s passengers while the driver can focus on operating the car. SSZ technology can also isolate hands-free phone calls to help ensure privacy.

Hyundai says it's been working on this technology since 2014. SSZ speakers use “scientific principles to reduce or increase audio levels of sound waves. This negates the overlap of sounds being heard in each seat, creating the same effect as current noise cancellation systems, but without the need for headphones.”

It sounds complicated, but the result is a truly unique driving experience for driver and passengers.

Source: Hyundai