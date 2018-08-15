Alfa Romeo's five-year strategy includes twenty-six new or updated models. But amongst a sea of SUVs and electrification, two more hotly anticipated debuts will be the 700+-horsepower (521-kilowatts) 8C sports car and the Giulia Quadrifoglio-based GTV Coupe. But that lineup may not be limited to hard tops.

According to the U.K.'s Car Magazine, the GTV will come in two flavors. The fixed-roof coupe will show up in 2021, and the Spider will debuts 18 months later in 2022. Both cars will slot underneath the more-powerful 8C and will ride on the same Giorgio that underpins the Giulia and Stelvio.

Roof or no roof, the Alfa GTV will come powered by the same turbocharged 2.9-liter currently under the hood of the Giulia Quadrifoglio. With an electric boost, the GTV should be good for somewhere in the neighborhood of 600 hp (447 kW) with a pure electric range of 30 miles (48 kilometers). All-wheel drive and room for four will come standard.

It's unclear if the 8C will get the same topless treatment. We do know that it will have a carbon fiber monocoque chassis, and will be able to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than three seconds. Expect the 8C sometime in 2022.

The rest of the Alfa Romeo range will include updated products like the Giulietta, and new C- and E-segment crossovers. The new GTV won't arrive for another three years, unfortunately, but the rendering pictured here gives us an accurate depiction of what to expect.

Source: Car Magazine