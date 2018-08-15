A handful of 2019 Subaru Ascent owners will get a brand new SUV to replace their existing one because it'll be the only solution for a recent recall. On 293 of the new crossovers, the company didn't make the correct spot welds on the B-pillar during manufacturing. This problem could increase the risk of injury in a crash.

"All potentially affected vehicles will be inspected by an SIA factory representative, and if the vehicle is missing any spot welds, the vehicle will be replaced with a new one. There is no physical remedy available; therefore, any vehicles found with missing welds will be destroyed," according to the company's documents submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Subaru manufactured the affected vehicles from July 13 to July 21, 2018. Improper software programming for the welding robots caused them to miss the spot welds.

The company also issued a stop sale on any unsold Ascents from this period until a factory representative has inspected them.

Subaru discovered the problem on July 21 when a routine sampling inspection at the Indiana factory showed vehicle with missing spot welds around the B-pillar. The company concluded its investigation into the issue on July 26 and ordered this recall.

A company spokesperson told Consumer Reports that it had only sold nine Ascents with this problem. The rest were still at dealers when the automaker discovered the issue.

Subaru has delivered 6,486 examples of the Ascent in 2018, including 4,589 of them in July. The firm delivered its first unit of the SUV in June.

The Ascent uses Subaru's new 2.4-liter flat four-cylinder engine that produces 260 horsepower (193 kilowatts). It hooks up to a CVT that sends power to all of the wheels. A version of the company's EyeSight driver assistance suite comes standard, and range-topping variants have amenities like LED headlights, 14-speaker stereo, and wood trim.

