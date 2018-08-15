APR specializes in tuning Volkswagen Group's products, and the firm's latest undertaking gives the Atlas seven-passenger SUV a lot more swagger. This mean, green machine has a big boost in power and some custom suspension pieces for a combination of speed and off-road capability.

The tuner starts with a 2.0-liter turbocharged Atlas, and APR then installs a bevy of upgrades, including the turbocharger from a Golf R, carbon fiber intake, and revised turbo plumbing, including a custom-fabricated cat-back exhaust. The result of these mods pushes the output to 350 horsepower (261 kilowatts ) and 350 pound-feet (475 pound-feet) of torque in comparison to the stock 235 hp (175 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm).

To complete the package, APR also works on the suspension and brakes. The company machines a variety of billet suspension parts, including new rear trailing arms, to lift the ride height by 1.5 inches. The Atlas now rides on a set of 20x9-inch forged wheels with Toyo Open Country M/T tires. Six-piston calipers help the big SUV stop a little better.

“With 350 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque we’ve surpassed the output from even the larger V6 engine, and we’re working to push the envelope even further in the future. The combination of custom hardware and equipment from our current product line has really transformed the Atlas’ performance," Mitch Williams, CEO of APR, said in the custom Atlas' announcement.

For now, APR's tuned Atlas is a one-off. However, the company is looking into offering future performance upgrades for the SUV. Creating components for the SUV might be a smart business move because it likely wouldn't take much work to adapt them to the upcoming five-seat, two-row variant. That way, APR's investment in a single product could be sold for multiple models.

Source: APR