If watching The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime Video is arduous and the revamped Top Gear doesn't feel the same, Netflix may be your answer. The streaming video service is looking to add to its catalog of car-based content with two new shows while also ordering a second season of Fastest Car.

“Netflix drove full-speed into the genre of car culture and competition this year with the debut of Fastest Car, and audiences around the world connected with the compelling stories of these cars and the people who love them,” said Bela Bajaria, Vice President of Content for Netflix. “Fueled by that response, we're partnering with best-in-class producers to expand our unscripted programming for motor enthusiasts and novices alike.”

Car Masters: Rust to Riches is an eight-episode build show where Mark Towle and his Gotham Garage team take rusty cars and turn them into six-figure show vehicles. This series will hit the service Sept. 14. Hyperdrive is a tournament-style show where drivers from around the world compete “on one of the largest automotive obstacle courses ever constructed.” Hyperdrive is currently filming its 10-episode first season and will launch in 2019.

Fastest Car takes sleeper cars and pits them against some of the most powerful supercars in the world, and it appears the premise will stay the same for season two. The second season will feature seven episodes with production beginning later this year. It's scheduled to launch next year.

That's not all the car content Netflix is developing. The company is dipping its toe into motorsports content with a 10-episode docu-series following the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship. Academy-Award winner James Gay-Rees, a producer on Senna, will executive-produce the new docu-series, which will debut in 2019.

Netflix's push into producing car content is great. It adds variety for a plethora of car enthusiasts. Top Gear and The Grand Tour are great, entertaining shows of whacky antics and amazing cars, but sometimes people just want to watch a panicked team of mechanics and fabricators turn a rust bucket into a $100,000 car. Oh, and let's not forget Netflix is the new home to Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Source: Netflix