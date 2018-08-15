If you’re completely in love with the Corvette Z06 but can’t afford $80,000 to put one in your garage, Hertz has a deal for you. The rental car company will hand over the keys to one of 100 specially-built Corvettes, all wearing yellow paint with black stripes to match the Hertz corporate color scheme. It’s part of the company’s 100th-anniversary celebration, and if you think renting a 650-horsepower (485-kilowatt) ‘Vette is an expensive proposition on its own, the cost is surprisingly low at $199 per day. That doesn’t include all the various fees and taxes, which can add upwards of $80 to the total depending on location, but it still seems like a relative bargain for that kind of performance. It also doesn’t include insurance, and being a crazy-fast rear-wheel-drive sports car, you know you’re going to want the insurance.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to pop into the local Hertz office and nab one, unless your local office is one of 14 major airports across the United States. The special-edition cars will only be available at Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco, and Tampa. Aside from special Hertz badging and model number on the inside, the Corvettes are spot-on to what you’d find at the local Chevrolet dealer.

The Z06 is available under the company’s Adrenaline Collection, which includes other muscular offerings such as a Dodge Challenger R/T and Ford Mustang GT. Admittedly, a 650-horsepower ‘Vette is in a completely different class from those two muscle cars, but they also rent out for roughly $130 less per day.

“We’re thrilled to continue to delight our customers and build upon our legacy of superior service and unique vehicle offerings with our special Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06,” said Jayesh Patel, Hertz senior vice president of brand.

Hertz doesn’t tell us how long the rental Corvettes will be available. If past experience with special-edition Mustangs is any indication, the cars should be around for several months. That’s plenty of time to save up a couple hundred bucks for an epic day of driving. Just be sure to get the insurance.

Source: Hertz