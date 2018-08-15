What could possibly go wrong with a 650-horsepower rental car?
If you’re completely in love with the Corvette Z06 but can’t afford $80,000 to put one in your garage, Hertz has a deal for you. The rental car company will hand over the keys to one of 100 specially-built Corvettes, all wearing yellow paint with black stripes to match the Hertz corporate color scheme. It’s part of the company’s 100th-anniversary celebration, and if you think renting a 650-horsepower (485-kilowatt) ‘Vette is an expensive proposition on its own, the cost is surprisingly low at $199 per day. That doesn’t include all the various fees and taxes, which can add upwards of $80 to the total depending on location, but it still seems like a relative bargain for that kind of performance. It also doesn’t include insurance, and being a crazy-fast rear-wheel-drive sports car, you know you’re going to want the insurance.
Unfortunately, you won’t be able to pop into the local Hertz office and nab one, unless your local office is one of 14 major airports across the United States. The special-edition cars will only be available at Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco, and Tampa. Aside from special Hertz badging and model number on the inside, the Corvettes are spot-on to what you’d find at the local Chevrolet dealer.
The Z06 is available under the company’s Adrenaline Collection, which includes other muscular offerings such as a Dodge Challenger R/T and Ford Mustang GT. Admittedly, a 650-horsepower ‘Vette is in a completely different class from those two muscle cars, but they also rent out for roughly $130 less per day.
“We’re thrilled to continue to delight our customers and build upon our legacy of superior service and unique vehicle offerings with our special Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06,” said Jayesh Patel, Hertz senior vice president of brand.
Hertz doesn’t tell us how long the rental Corvettes will be available. If past experience with special-edition Mustangs is any indication, the cars should be around for several months. That’s plenty of time to save up a couple hundred bucks for an epic day of driving. Just be sure to get the insurance.
Source: Hertz
ESTERO, Fla., August 13, 2018 – Hertz (NYSE: HTZ) – one of the most iconic car rental brands in the world – is celebrating its centennial anniversary by teaming up with Chevrolet to offer the Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06. One hundred high-performance Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06s will be available to rent exclusively at select U.S. Hertz locations.
“Hertz is a leader in the car rental industry for delivering a premium experience that is fueled by our longstanding commitment to provide our customers with caring and efficient service, and access to a variety of specialty and top-rated vehicles,” said Hertz Senior Vice President of Brand Jayesh Patel. “We’re thrilled to continue to delight our customers and build upon our legacy of superior service and unique vehicle offerings with our special Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06.”
Enhancing the Journey
Hertz offers a variety of vehicles to meet every customers’ needs. The Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06 joins Hertz’s impressive lineup of high-performance sports cars available for rent, giving adventure-seeking travelers a fully-charged driving experience. On Hertz.com, customers can reserve the Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06 to rent at airport locations in the following U.S. cities: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco and Tampa.
Premium Performance and Style
The Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06 is outfitted in a classic Corvette yellow tintcoat with dual black stripes, matching Hertz’s iconic black and yellow brand marks. Powering the Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06 is a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine with 650 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft of torque. The vehicle also has a dynamic 8-speed paddle shift automatic transmission and rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear, black aluminum wheels with yellow painted brake calipers. Customers will enjoy added comfort and style with Competition Sport bucket seats and custom black leather interior accented with yellow stitching. In-car technology and entertainment in the Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06 is also first class with a 10-speaker Bose® audio system and an 8-inch touchscreen Chevrolet infotainment System with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ capability with built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi®.
To further commemorate the company’s historic milestone and give customers a truly exclusive driving experience, each Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06 is equipped with custom Hertz interior badging, including a personalized Hertz centennial anniversary plaque that displays the model number of the vehicle.
To reserve the Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06 today, visit Hertz.com.