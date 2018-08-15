Some of them come from old models, including Mars Red from the first-gen GTI.
The Volkswagen Golf R is currently available in the United States in just five colors, but the number of choices jumps by 40 shades for the 2019 model year as part of what the company calls the Volkswagen Spektrum Program. Picking one of these new, vibrant hues adds $2,500 to the hot hatch's bottom line. The image below shows the how spectrum available.
Some of the colors take inspiration from other VW's past, like Deep Blue Pearl from the fourth- and fifth-generation Golf R32, Ginster Yellow from the 1997 Driver’s Edition GTI, and Mars Red from the original GTI. Other shades come from brands in the Volkswagen Group family, like Viper Green Metallic, which is available on the Lamborghini Huracán. Some of the hues just have cool names like Nogaro Blue Pearl, Violet Touch Metallic, Caribbean Green, and Copper Orange Metallic. Picking a shade like burnt orange, purple, or teal, which are rare on new cars today, would be a cool way for a buyer to show some style with a Golf R.
VW will have a configurator online for the 2019 Golf R available soon, and it'll let curious folks paint the hot hatch in all 40 of the new shades, including the ability to spin the vehicle 360 degrees. Interested buyers will also be able to check out a color sample kit of all the hues at dealers. The company expects customers to special order these Golf Rs, and they require a two to four months before delivery.
Forty-five color choices is a rarity in the Golf R's price segment. High-end automakers like Porsche and Ferrari offer paint-to-order options, and they are generally pricey upgrades.
The 2019 Golf R continues to produce 292 horsepower (217 kilowatts) and 280 pound-feet (379 Newton-meters) of torque from a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
VOLKSWAGEN SPEKTRUM PROGRAM OFFERS 40 CUSTOM COLORS FOR 2019 GOLF R
Herndon, VA (August 15, 2018) — Volkswagen of America, Inc., (VWoA) announced today the Volkswagen Spektrum Program for the 2019 Golf R. The program will allow customers to choose from 40 custom order colors—in addition to the five standard colors—ranging from Nogaro Blue Pearl and Violet Touch Metallic, to Caribbean Green and Copper Orange Metallic. These options make the Golf R stand out, from the highway to the driveway, while also highlighting the owners’ personality. The MSRP for one of the custom colors is $2,500.
VWoA’s Product Marketing team worked in tandem with Volkswagen Canada to select a diverse range of colors for the 2019 model year Golf R that will appeal to owners, while still paying homage to the rich heritage of the Volkswagen color spectrum. Viper Green Metallic, originally found on the European Mk 3 Scirocco, and later featured on the Lamborghini Huracán, has been the most popular color to date in Canada. Other colors that will resonate with enthusiasts include Deep Blue Pearl from the Mk 4 and Mk 5 R32, Ginster Yellow from the 1997 Driver’s Edition GTI, and Mars Red from the Mk 1 GTI.
A builder tool will soon be added to www.vw.com, where customers can test out all 40 different colors, manipulating the vehicle with a 360-degree colorizer. Also on its way to all dealership showrooms is a color sample kit, which will allow customers to view each of the 40 colors duplicated on paint shop-quality color cards. To order, customers should visit their local dealer. After submitting an order, the build and delivery time is approximately two to four months.
