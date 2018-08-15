Overlanding seems like the hottest trend in off-roading. Unlike traditional rock crawling or mud wading, these vehicles take people into the wilderness and carry all the gear for a camping trip in the backcountry. Earthroamer is already a familiar name in this field with its rugged Ford F-550-based XV-LTS, and now the firm goes even further with the bigger, tougher, and more luxurious XV-HD.

The new model now uses a Ford F-750 chassis as the starting point. Power comes from a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 making 246 kilowatts and a stump-pulling 725 pound-feet (983 Newton-meters) of torque. The output runs through a six-speed automatic, and a four-wheel-drive system provides extra traction to avoid getting stuck in the middle of nowhere. Earthroamer also fits rugged equipment like 46-inch Michelin XZL tires and a rear air suspension that features Fox shocks and hydraulic leveling. If the situation gets really dire, a 30,000-pound winch is at the front of the XV-HD.

Once owners get this rugged machine to the campsite, then there is room for six people to enjoy nature in the lap of luxury. Earthroamer builds each XV-HD to order, and buyers are able to tweak the floor plan. Standard amenities include radiant floor heating, a washer/dryer, shower, and full kitchen. A Bose Surround Sound entertainment suite lets the campers enjoy their favorite media in the wilderness. As the images in the gallery show, Earthroamer uses high-end finishes like dark wood cabinets, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. It looks like quite a comfy place to spend some time away from civilization.

The XV-HD can handle long jaunts into the hinterlands, too. It can carry 115 gallons (435 liters) of diesel fuel and 250 gallons (946 liters) of fresh water. Plus, there are 2,100 watts of solar cells on the roof, and they charge a 20-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack.

Earthroamer is currently building the first three units of the XV-HD and has orders for more examples. If you want one, don't expect to get it until late 2018 or early 2019. Plus, get ready to write a check for $1.5 million, with $375,000 due as an initial deposit.

Source: Earthroamer