Polestar, now a standalone electric performance brand part of the Volvo Car Group, has prepared an interesting tweak for some Volvos equipped with all-wheel drive. Available only on products built on the CMA and SPA platforms from model year 2019 onwards, the software optimization modifies torque distribution by sending more of the engine’s available torque to the rear wheels.

A word of warning, though. You can’t have this upgrade on cars equipped with either the T6 Twin Engine or the T8 Twin Engine hybrid powertrain since these are already configured with a rear-drive focus thanks to an electric motor propelling the rear axle.

For the other new-age Volvos featuring only combustion engines, not only do you get more torque to the rear axle, but the frequency to which it happens is increased for more tail-happy thrills while still providing the extra traction you’d come to expect from an AWD car. Polestar says the upgrade improves steering and provides the driver with better control of the vehicle, while making it more agile during cornering. Since we’ve mentioned traction, there’s more of it when pulling away, so the software optimization provides the best of both worlds.

Enabling the new feature on cars fitted with the upgrade is quite simple as the driver can either select the Dynamic drive mode or disable the Electronic Stability Control.

Polestar will offer the software optimization on AWD-equipped XC40, 60 Series, and 90 Series Volvos with gasoline and diesel engines later this month. The torque boost for the rear axle is the latest example in a string of other Polestar upgrades tailored to Volvos to improve throttle response, add power, and enable quicker gear changes.

Aside from fiddling with Volvos, Polestar is also working on its own car, a 600-horsepower plug-in hybrid coupe due to hit the roads next year.

Source: Polestar