Rolls-Royce's newest special edition harkens back to the original 1906 Silver Ghost.
Following a preview at the end of February, Rolls-Royce has now taken the wraps off the Silver Ghost Collection. The special edition limited to just 35 examples refreshes our memory about how the original Silver Ghost – launched in 1906 - was named the “best car in the world” at the beginning of the last century. It wasn’t the Goodwood-based company that characterized its car as being the best of the best, but actually British magazine Autocar back in 1907.
Originally called 40/50hp, the Silver Ghost earned its reputation after setting a non-stop long-distance endurance record of 14,371 miles (23,127 kilometers), which back then was an unprecedented accomplishment. The car in question was the twelfth 40/50hp chassis, finished with a Barker & Co 4/5 seater touring body.
Fast forward to 2018, Rolls-Royce is paying tribute to the record-breaking car with the Silver Ghost Collection featuring a solid sterling-silver Spirit of Ecstasy evoking the company’s origins. It also has a Hallmark of AX201, which refers to the registration plate of the original Silver Ghost, along with a black grille and polished wheel centers as additional nods to its source of inspiration. The Cassiopeia Silver paint also echoes the look of the 40/50hp and is combined with an elegant coachline painted by hand – a process that took no less than eight hours to complete.
The connection between the two cars continues once you hop inside the lavish cabin with Forest Green leather reminiscent of the original interior color scheme. Silver touches – including for the umbrella - around the cabin further highlight the retro motif, while the thread plates are engraved with “Silver Ghost Collection – One of Thirty-Five” to denote it’s not an “ordinary” Ghost. As if there is such a thing as an ordinary RR.
Source: Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Collection
THE ROLLS-ROYCE ‘SILVER GHOST COLLECTION’, IN MOTION
The Rolls-Royce ‘Silver Ghost’ was the motor car that established Rolls-Royce’s reputation as ‘The Best Car in the World’. In celebration of this defining heritage, Rolls-Royce has created a limited collection of just 35 Bespoke Ghosts, named the ‘Silver Ghost Collection’. Today, the marque releases a film showing this elegant contemporary iteration of Ghost, in motion.
The Rolls-Royce ‘Silver Ghost’ was the motor car that established Rolls-Royce’s reputation as ‘The Best Car in the World’. In celebration of this defining heritage, Rolls-Royce has created a limited collection of just 35 Bespoke Ghosts, named the ‘Silver Ghost Collection’. Today, the marque releases a film showing this elegant contemporary iteration of Ghost, in motion.
Matthew Butt, Product Manager – Ghost, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, “Careful consideration has been paid to the Collection’s defining features. References extoling the past are skilfully hand-crafted into Ghost’s interior and exterior, creating a contemporary homage which speaks as much of today’s great brand as the original Silver Ghost does of its day. This is a truly remarkable Collection.”
A solid sterling-silver Spirit of Ecstasy, the muse that has guided motor cars created by the marque since 1911, hints at the pioneering heritage of this motor car’s forebear. A specially created Hallmark of AX201, the registration plate of the original ‘Silver Ghost’, is marked on the base of each muse and a black-gold-plated collar enshrouds the base, itself bearing the unique identity of this collection. An insert is crafted from hammered copper, in tribute to the copper extensively used in the engine bay of the original ‘Silver Ghost’. The copper, shaped, beaten and textured is also engraved with the newly designed AX201 Hallmark.