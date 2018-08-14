Not all battles happen at the track.

The Great Pony Car Wars continue to wage in the 21st century. However, it’s just as much about horsepower, torque, and lap times as it is about price. One automaker can have the fastest, most capable performance car on the market, but if its competitor is thousands of dollars of cheaper, no one will buy the best sports car in the world. That’s why prices for the Camaro and Mustang are comparable. They go after the same group of customers. And a few hundred dollars could sway a prospective buyer from one to the other if there isn’t built-in brand loyalty running through the customer’s veins. Prices for 2019 see the Mustang increase slightly while the Camaro gets a price cut, according to a new report from CarsDirect. 

It's Mustang Vs. Camaro:

Supercharged Showdown: Mustang Shelby GT500 Battles Camaro ZL1
Stock Camaro ZL1 And Mustang Shelby GT350 Battle At The Strip

Buyers of the 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost will see the biggest jump in price. The starting price of the entry-level Mustang increases by $275. It now starts at $27,115, up from $26,745. However, Ford requires $95 more in its destination charge – up to $995 – meaning the Mustang EcoBoost sees a $370 price increase. The EcoBoost Premium price jumps from $31,760 to $32,130.  

The GT and Bullitt models don’t have any changes in base price; however, they are subject to the additional $95 included in the destination charge. What’s interesting is CarsDirect notes 2019 Mustangs have begun arriving at dealers at last month. A price increase a month into sales seems odd. 

2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt
55 photos
2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt

Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang
Explore Reviews

More photos

Steeda Steve McQueen Edition Bullitt Mustang
Steeda Steve McQueen Edition Bullitt Mustang
Ford Mustang Concept Cars
Ford Mustang Concept Cars
10 Millionth Ford Mustang
10 Millionth Ford Mustang
Hennessey Heritage Edition Mustang
Hennessey Heritage Edition Mustang
Bullitt Mustang at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
Bullitt Mustang at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
2018 Ford Mustang GT: Review
2018 Ford Mustang GT: Review

The Camaro, however, is seeing a price cut for the 2019 model. The base Camaro 1LS with its turbocharged 2.0-liter is $905 cheaper than before, starting at $27,490 when it arrives at dealerships this fall. Some Camaro trims see up to a $3,000 decrease in price. If you add the destination charge to the base price of the Mustang, the Camaro is $1,220 cheaper. The 2019 Mustang starts at $28,710. 

That’s a sizable price difference. It won’t sway a brand-loyal customer. However, it could change the mind of an aspiring sports car owner who isn’t dedicated to one brand or another. Throw some incentives on the hood of either, and money, not horsepower will determine which car someone buys. 

Source: CarsDirect.com

2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS

2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS
8 photos
2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS

Chevrolet Camaro

Chevrolet Camaro
Explore Reviews

More photos

Chevy Camaro SS Gets Carbon Fiber Makeover
Chevy Camaro SS Gets Carbon Fiber Makeover
MLB All-Star MVP Alex Bregman wins 2019 Chevy Camaro SS
MLB All-Star MVP Alex Bregman wins 2019 Chevy Camaro SS
The Grand Tour Outside our Detroit office
The Grand Tour Outside our Detroit office
2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 And SS Update Spied
2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 And SS Update Spied
Best Camaros List
Best Camaros List
2019 Chevy Camaro: See The Changes Side-By-Side
2019 Chevy Camaro: See The Changes Side-By-Side