I finally broke down and bought Forza Motorsport 7 a few weeks ago. It was the only game in the franchise missing from my collection, and I was doubtful the price would drop anytime soon even though I’ve been waiting for such a decrease for a while. Sometimes you have to pull the trigger. It’s been a fun game that’s about to get more exciting this fall with a free Formula Drift Car Pack, which is coming to both FM7 and Forza Horizon 4. Can you say crossover?

The pack adds seven cars to FM7’s already expansive garage that is sure to excite Formula Drift enthusiasts. The added vehicles are:

1989 Formula Drift BMW 325i

1995 Formula Drift #118 Nissan 240SX

1996 Formula Drift #232 Nissan 240SX

1997 Formula Drift #777 Nissan 240SX

2006 Formula Drift Dodge Viper SRT10

2015 Formula Drift #13 Ford Mustang

2016 Formula Drift #530 HSV Maloo Gen-F

Turn 10 Studios, alongside announcing the new car pack, announced its August update focused heavily on improving drift game modes in FM7. The creators added a new scoring model that breaks down the line, angle, and speed of your run. While that’s great, the most significant update to the game now allows players to add a drift suspension to any vehicle in the game. I’m building a 2011 Ford Transit SuperSportVan drift car tonight, thank you very much.

In a sea of downloadable content that requires more real-world money to experience, the free Formula Drift Car Pack is a welcomed bonus for players who like to keep their cash in their pocket. Seven new cars isn’t a lot, but it offers some more variety for pay-once players.

If you’re eager for the new cars, you will have to wait. The pack won’t hit FM7 games until this fall – Turn 10 didn’t specify a date. However, FH4 owners will get the pack the day the game launches – Oct. 2. I imagine it’ll become available for FM7 players around that time as well. Until that car pack arrives, I have a drift van to build.

Source: Turn 10 Studios