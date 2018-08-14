Here’s something you don’t see every day, and we hope nobody ever sees this in person. This harrowing video was posted to Facebook from Autobumbum, and it shows just how quickly the unexpected can happen. Unfortunately, we don’t have any background information or context on this clip, nor do we know where the attempted carjacking occurred. Then again, this video pretty much speaks for itself.

The entire incident is over in less than a minute, and from the beginning, it’s clear to see the thugs had this Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class specifically targeted. The driver pulls into the lot with the white Audi close behind, stopping in the middle of the drive to block the exit. We obviously don’t know anything about the person in the Merc, but we get the impression the driver was at least aware something wasn’t quite right before the first gunman even made it to the car.

From there it’s all adrenaline. We aren’t sure if any shots were fired, but the punks were certainly foiled in their attempt to steal the car. Not only that, their effort to block the exit was also thwarted when the Merc blasted full speed into the side of the Audi. We can’t see what kind of damage was done to the GLA, but the Audi definitely took a beating. The thugs were left scrambling to catch the crunched sedan before jetting off in the opposite direction the Merc went. Score one for the good guys.

It’s very easy to watch this video and make all kinds of claims about what you would do in a similar situation. The truth is, nobody will ever know exactly how they will respond when a masked gunman comes running at them. Would it have been safer to just exit the car? Possibly, but if there were kids inside we would probably do the same thing this person did. Hopefully none of us will ever have to find out.

And hopefully, someone recognizes these scumbags so they can get a proper thrashing behind bars.

Source: Autobumbum via Facebook