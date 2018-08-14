Hide press release Show press release

“Ford’s Mustang has always been a big part of my dad’s legend. I wanted to kick the already strong performance up several notches without losing that essential style that makes this car so desirable. Less is more. This Special Edition reflects the lessons my dad ingrained in me about what made his personal cars so desirable.”

Chad McQueen, Professional Racer & Steve McQueen’s only son

Too Hot for the Day -- Too Cool for the Night

There’s cool… And there’s Steve McQueen catching air and fishtailing through the streets of San Francisco cool…

Steve McQueen. Whether on the silver screen or in real life he embodied effortless Cool.

It’s that Twinkle in the eye. A little Swagger. That quiet don’t-mess-with-this-guy-confidence. Nonchalant. Composed. Always calm. Yet hardwired for action. Friendly. But slightly aloof. Controlled. But with a hint of ready violence lurking nearby. Steve McQueen was who every little boy wanted to grow up to be. And every grown man imagined themselves to be. The Steve McQueen Edition Bullitt Mustang is the car every little boy wants to grow up to drive. And every grown man imagines in his garage.

Effortless Cool...

It was Steve McQueen...

IT IS The Steve McQueen Edition Bullitt Mustang

McQueen Racing, Steeda, and Galpin Auto Sports, alongside Chad McQueen, have announced the launch of the official Steve McQueen Edition Bullitt Mustang in a limited production of only 300/year. Using the stunning new Ford Bullitt Mustang as a starting point, this ultra-high performance edition has been purposely re-engineered to deliver supreme performance, improved driving dynamics, and offer an increased exclusiveness for this iconic Mustang. The dedicated engineering and performance teams have spent considerable development time to create the most quintessential McQueen Mustang possible – The Steve McQueen Edition. The design spec was classic McQueen - take an already excellent car and enhance power throughout the RPM band, while improving the handling capabilities suitable for both track and on-road, and give the design an even more classic restrained but undeniably cool stance that is menacing, yet understated package.

The substantial chassis, suspension, and drivetrain upgrades involve over 27 individual components that provide powerful and confident performance, all designed, engineered, and manufactured under strict ISO 9001:2008 Certified standards in the U.S.A. “The Steve McQueen Edition Program Team had no limits in their quest to incorporate key components that strategically work cohesively together delivering maximum performance” proclaimed Dario Orlando, President of Steeda, “the entire Steeda Team is proud to bring our over 30-years of experience in designing, engineering, and manufacturing high-performance Mustang components to this exclusive developmental team.”

In addition, with the dramatic power increases and changes to the suspension, it was necessary to also upgrade the wheel and tire fitment to give the car its distinctive stance. To accomplish this, the Steve McQueen Edition Project Team worked hand-in-hand with HRE Wheels to design and engineer a modern reincarnation of the classic wheel that was on the original 1968 Mustang that Steve McQueen drove in the movie. After countless design iterations, a new Steve McQueen Edition aluminum wheel was conceived that provides a staggered wheel fitment that optimizes the fitment of Nitto NT555 G2 High Performance tires (275/35-20 front and 315/35-30 rear).

Steve McQueen would be proud

Standard Package Content

MSRP from $20,995 (+ base Ford Mustang Bullitt)

McQueen Racing Performance Suspension Upgrades by Steeda:

Front And Rear Sway Bars With “Welded-In-Place” Solid Billet Ends

Billet Aluminum Front and Rear Sway Bar Mounts

IRS Subframe Bushing Support System

IRS Subframe Alignment Kit

IRS Subframe Support Brace

Sport Progressive Rate Springs

Bump Steer Kit

Performance Tuned Struts & Shocks (NA with MagneRide Suspension)

Performance Wheel Alignment

Camber Plates

Ultra-Lite Chassis Jacking Rails

Extreme G-Trac K-Member Support Brace

Billet Aluminum Vertical Links

McQueen Racing Powertrain Upgrades:

McQueen Racing Cold Air Intake and Performance Tune (500hp)

McQueen Racing Shifter Knob

Tri-Ax Short Throw Shifter

Clutch Spring Assist with Perch Kit Upgrade

Black Aluminum Coolant Tank

Steve McQueen Edition Wheels (20"x10" front and 20"x11" rear) with Steve Mcqueen Edition Center Caps

Nitto NT555 G2 High Performance Tires (275/35-20 front and 315/35-20 rear)

McQueen Racing Interior Upgrades

Steve McQueen Edition Illuminated Door Sill Plates

Steve McQueen Edition Dashboard Serialization Plates

Steve McQueen Edition Floor Mats

McQueen Racing Exterior Upgrades

Aerodynamic Front Fascia Enhancement Package

Rear Quarter Window Louvers

Hood Strut Kit

Engine Compartment Serialization Plate

Rear Decklid Emblem

Car Cover

Steve McQueen Edition Special Buyers Package

Letter of Vehicle Authenticity

Steve McQueen Edition Engraved Key Fobs

Signed and Numbered Steve McQueen Edition Poster by Chad McQueen

Signed and Numbered Steve McQueen Edition Archival Pigment Print on Fine Art Paper by Camilo Pardo

Plus more...

Optional Equipment

Steve McQueen Edition Rear Seat Delete Kit

Steve McQueen Edition Four-Point Roll Cage (requires rear seat delete kit above)

Steve McQueen Edition Whipple Supercharger Power Upgrade - 775HP

Ford Performance Severe Duty IRS Half-Shaft Upgrade (required with supercharger upgrade)

Carbon Fiber Performance Driveshaft Assembly

Leather and Alcantara Wrapped Steering Wheel with Green Center Stripe

McQueen Racing Brake Calipers Painted Dark Charcoal with McQueen Accents in Green

Vehicle Orders, Reservations, and Sales

The Steve McQueen Edition of the Bullitt Mustang is strictly limited to 300 serialized versions (globally) per year. Vehicle reservation deposits are being taken immediately from Steeda Certified Ford Dealers and directly from Retail Customers. Act now to lock in your low assigned Certified Build Number.

Customers that have a 2019 Bullitt Mustang on order from a Ford Dealer:

A customer can work directly with us and in turn, we will collaborate with your ordering dealership to have Ford Motor Company deliver your 2019 Bullitt Mustang directly to one of our four (4) assembly locations where we will transform it into a Steve McQueen Edition Bullitt Mustang. We will then ship it via enclosed carrier directly to you or your dealer. Just email us at mcqueen@steedavehicles.com or call 754-800-4165 to talk to one of our Performance Specialists.

Customers that don’t have a Ford Bullitt Mustang ordered yet but now want to order a 2019 Steve McQueen Edition Bullitt Mustang:

For customers that want to order a Steve McQueen Edition Bullitt Mustang direct from Steeda Vehicles, a donor Bullitt Mustang is required as that is the vehicle platform every Steve McQueen Edition is based on. We can work directly with the Ford Dealer of your choice or have you work directly with one of our preferred Steeda Certified Dealers. Once your order is in place for the donor Bullitt Mustang, we will coordinate with the ordering Ford Dealer and Ford Motor Company to have the vehicle transported directly from the Ford assembly plant to one of our four Steeda assembly locations, where we will then transform it into a Steve McQueen Edition Bullitt Mustang. After our modifications are complete, we will then ship it via enclosed carrier directly to you or your ordering Ford Dealer. Just email us at mcqueen@steedavehicles.com or call 754-800-4165 to talk to one of our Performance Specialists to coordinate your initial order.

Interested Ford Dealers that desire to order a Steve McQueen Edition Bullitt Mustang:

Should you have existing Bullitt Mustang orders, or have future Bullitt Mustang allocation from Ford that you desire to be transformed into a Steve McQueen Edition Bullitt Mustang, please contact us at: dealer@steedavehicles.com or call 754-800-4165 to talk to one of our Performance Specialists. We will coordinate the order with you, secure your Steve McQueen Edition Bullitt Mustang allocation with us, and facilitate the direct drop shipping of the donor vehicle directly from the Ford Motor Company assembly plant directly to one of our four assembly locations. Once assembly is complete, we will ship it to your dealership in an enclosed carrier.