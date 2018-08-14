It will likely take the form of a baby Blazer when it's revealed next year.

The small SUV invasion continues, though to be fair the Chevrolet Trax was already a soldier on the front lines. In fact, the Trax received a refresh just last year, but as we’re all keenly aware, things move very fast in the SUV world these days. That’s why Chevrolet has an all-new Trax slated to arrive in 2020, and our spy photographers at GM’s Milford Proving Grounds northwest of Detroit nabbed these photos – our very first look at the new runabout.

Other small SUVs to watch for:

Ford Announces Baby Bronco Will Be Based On The Focus
2019 Kia Soul Turbo Spied Showing Its Fresh Face

Camouflage on this prototype is still heavy, but the new model appears to be a tad larger than the current offering. That’s supported by our inside sources which say the next Trax will grow inside and out, and it could possibly ride on the VSS-S platform that can support a variety of models. Another possibility is a tweaked version of the Gamma-2 platform used by the current Trax, but whatever exists underneath, the baby crossover should be a bit more passenger friendly.

2020 Chevrolet Trax Spy Photo
2020 Chevrolet Trax Spy Photo

Despite the attempts to conceal the revamped SUV’s look, we can see the Trax will adopt quite a few styling cues from the new Chevy Blazer. Profile shots reveal a rear window and C-pillar that more resembles the Blazer as opposed to the current Trax, and we suspect a near-identical set of thin headlights are behind the camo coverings up front. Pre-production taillights appear to be in use on the back side, and though it looks rather bulky in the rear, we expect the Trax to retain a minor slope to its roof.

Power should continue to come from the current 1.4-liter turbocharged engine, though it will likely gain a few more horses in the transition. It could also gain a nine-speed automatic in addition to the current six-speed offered.

With this being our first sighting – and with the current Trax having been recently facelifted – we don’t expect to see the all-new model fully revealed until later in 2019.

Source: Automedia

2020 Chevrolet Trax Spy Photos

2020 Chevrolet Trax Spy Photo
15 photos
2020 Chevrolet Trax Spy Photo 2020 Chevrolet Trax Spy Photo 2020 Chevrolet Trax Spy Photo 2020 Chevrolet Trax Spy Photo 2020 Chevrolet Trax Spy Photo 2020 Chevrolet Trax Spy Photo 2020 Chevrolet Trax Spy Photo

Chevrolet Trax

Chevrolet Trax
Explore Reviews

More photos

Chevy Trax Active concept live photos
Chevy Trax Active concept live photos
Chevy Trax Active concept
Chevy Trax Active concept
2017 Chevrolet Trax: First Drive
2017 Chevrolet Trax: First Drive
2017 Chevrolet Trax
2017 Chevrolet Trax
2017 Chevy Trax shows its new face in Chicago
2017 Chevy Trax shows its new face in Chicago
Chevrolet Trax Red Line Series concept teased for SEMA
Chevrolet Trax Red Line Series concept teased for SEMA
Photo by: Automedia