Ford has finally released pricing details on its new Ranger pickup – not that we didn't sort of know what it would cost already. The pickup went live on the Blue Oval's online configurator this morning, and starts at $24,300 (not including $1,095 for destination). But with all the bells and whistles, it gets pricey.

A fully spec'd Ford Ranger Lariat SuperCrew with four-wheel drive will cost you $47,020. That's not cheap when considering the F-150 starts at just $27,705. The most-affordable Ranger – the XL SuperCab – starts at $24,300 with two-wheel drive. The next-up XLT SuperCab starts at $27,940, and a base Lariat SuperCab comes in at $32,210.

All trims come powered by the same 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine option with a 10-speed automatic transmission and auto stop-start technology. Both 4x2 and 4x4 options are available, as are six standard exterior color options: Shadow Black, Oxford White, Ingot Silver, Magnetic, Blue Lightning, and Saber.

Two optional colors – Hot Pepper Red and White Platinum – cost $395 and $595, respectively. A Chrome Appearance Package adds an extra $795, an FX4 off-road package adds $1,295, and a Sport Appearance Package adds $895. The Sport Appearance Package can't be optioned with the Chrome Appearance Package, though – it's either one or the other.

There are four wheel options to choose from. The 17-inch magnetic-painted aluminum wheels come standard as part of the Sport Appearance package. The 18-inch “chrome-like" PVD wheels come on the Chrome Appearance package only, and a second set of 18-inch machined aluminum wheels aren't available with the Sport package. A set of 18-inch machined aluminum wheels with magnetic pockets come on either trim, but are an $895 option.

Other exterior options include five-inch rectangular black running boards ($635), five-inch rectangular chrome running boards ($635), and front and rear splash guards ($130). A Bed Utility Super Value Package – which includes a drop-in bedliner and a 12-volt outlet – is $395, and a Trailer Tow Package is $495. A spray-in bedliner is $495 but removes the Bed Utility Super Value package.

On the interior, the 501A package – a $1,795 option – adds a B&O; premium audio system with HD radio, rain sensing wipers, remote start, and a Technology Package, which includes adaptive cruise control and navigation. Buyers can choose from two interior color options, either Ebony or Medium Stone. Both options come at no extra cost. Tray style floor liners add an extra $135 and a SecuriCode keyless-entry keypad is another $95.

All told, the most-expensive Ford Ranger you can build costs $47,020, including $1,095 for destination. That is until the Raptor version shows up Stateside…

