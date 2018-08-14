Ford will be the lead sponsor for this year's Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit. That means there will be plenty of Mustang-centric activities in and around Detroit. Some of those activities include 20th-anniversary celebrations of Mustang Alley, a Bullitt parade, and the debut of an all-new Ford product. What that product is, though, remains a mystery.

Our best guess is a new Mustang trim. Even though Ford is touting its new Bullitt extensively, that car debuted in Detroit, and we drove it on the streets of San Francisco last week – so it's far from new. It could be a special California or Boss 302 if we're lucky. Last February, images hinted at a new Boss, but there haven't been any reports to back up those claims.

If we really wanted to speculate, it could be the new Shelby GT500. Ford has been testing its Shelby prototypes extensively over the past few months. The Woodward Dream Cruise would be an appropriate setting for the 700-horsepower super coupe to debut.

Alongside the debut of a brand-new model, Ford will also introduce a one-off Bullitt Mustang finished in a Kona Blue paint job. That car will cross the auction block in November, with profits benefiting juvenile diabetes research.

It won't be the first muscle car to debut at Woodward – and it surely won't be the last. In 2014, Dodge showed its then-new Charger and Challenger Hellcat models at Woodward. Again in 2017, Dodge dropped its Charger Daytona and Challenger T/A.

The Ford debut will take place at the Ford Media Club House on August 16th, at 10 A.M. eastern time. Other activities will include the 20th anniversary of Mustang Alley, which will see more than 1,000 Mustangs lined up on Woodward, a Bullitt parade – with both modern and classic examples – and a Ford Driving Skills course.

Source: Ford