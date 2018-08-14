Motor1.com would be nothing without its audience, and the fact that from time to time you good people are also sending us spy shots serves as further proof we have a loyal fan base. One avid reader spotted the third-generation BMW X6 dressed in full camo attire while roaming the streets of Charleston, South Carolina. It doesn’t come as a surprise the coupe-SUV was seen in SC taking into account the model is produced in Spartanburg together with the X3, X4, and X5.

This is not our first sighting of the revamped X6, but it is a good opportunity to check out its love/hate shape with a tall body featuring a coupe-esque heavily inclined roofline. Despite being dressed in camo from front to rear, it’s easy to notice BMW has decided to move the location of the rear license plate much lower, from the tailgate to the bumper. Also noticeable are a discreet rear spoiler lip on the tailgate and another one on the roof. The LED taillights appear to be considerably slimmer compared to those of the current-gen X6 and have a design echoing the rear lights of the new X4.

Zoom in on these spy shots and you’ll see tiny black rivets holding the extra pieces of camouflage in place to better conceal the X6’s real metal. Up front, the rather imposing grille is quite large and in the same vein as the kidney grille seen on the regular 2019 X5 upon which the new X6 is largely based. Speaking of which, the recently unveiled X5 will lend most of its interior cabin as well as the oily bits to its more athletic sibling.

The new BMW X6 (a.k.a. “G06” by its codename) will be out sometime next year and is set to go on sale as a 2020MY.