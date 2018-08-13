Spoilers and ducts, and side skirts, oh my!

New patent filings show the Chevy Corvette could soon receive several different types of active aerodynamics. This isn’t the first time patent filings hinted at such technology coming to Corvette. Last year, filings showed GM patenting active aerodynamics linked to the car’s ride height. The new filings, discovered by CorvetteBlogger.com, show much more of what could be in store for the current Corvette and beyond. 

The three filings all deal with a different active aerodynamic system – ducts, spoilers, and side skirts. All three are designed to manipulate the air traveling around the vehicle so the car can go faster, generate more downforce, or handle better. 

The active ducts GM filed a patent for are fully-enclosed systems designed to generate downforce when the vehicle is moving. The filing says the ducts can be placed both on top – like a mid-engined Corvette could use – and on the bottom of the car, helping move air from one part of the vehicle to where it’s needed. The patent also notes the use of a venturi to help accelerate the air is possible. 

Learn The Latest Mid-Engined Corvette Details:

Pre-Production Mid-Engined Corvettes Allegedly Being Built Today
Mid-Engined Corvette C8.R Audio Reveals Turbo

Active side skirts are like regular side skirts but movable. On a regular vehicle, they help direct air around the rear wheels to reduce drag. On the Corvette, GM’s patent says its active side skirts will extend and contract toward or away from the road. The larger the skid-skirt area, the lower the drag on the vehicle, according to the automaker. 

The final bit of active aero tech is the spoiler. We’ve seen this technology before where the rear spoiler can move depending on the vehicle’s movements. GM’s patent shows a spoiler adjusting its height and angle, which would alter drag and downforce depending on the inputs the system monitors, such as speed and steering angle. 

While the patent filings show these active aerodynamic bits on a current-generation Corvette, these could easily be engineered into the mid-engined Corvette we know is coming. The Corvette is known for being a performance star. The addition of active aerodynamics will help it better compete against supercars hundreds of thousands of dollars more expensive than itself. 

Source: CorvetteBlogger.com

Chevy Corvette Active Aero Patents

Chevy Corvette Active Aero Patents
9 photos
Chevy Corvette Active Aero Patents Chevy Corvette Active Aero Patents Chevy Corvette Active Aero Patents Chevy Corvette Active Aero Patents Chevy Corvette Active Aero Patents Chevy Corvette Active Aero Patents Chevy Corvette Active Aero Patents

Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Corvette
Explore Reviews

More photos

Mid-engine Corvette C8.R Race Car Spy Shots
Mid-engine Corvette C8.R Race Car Spy Shots
1,000-Horsepower Yenko Corvette
1,000-Horsepower Yenko Corvette
1964 Chevrolet Corvette Custom
1964 Chevrolet Corvette Custom
LS9-Powered 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe
LS9-Powered 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe
Chevrolet Corvette Indianapolis 500 Pace Cars
Chevrolet Corvette Indianapolis 500 Pace Cars
1990 Bertone Corvette Nivola
1990 Bertone Corvette Nivola