Newsflash: SUVs are selling like crazy. Okay, that’s not exactly breaking news these days, but we suspect it’s why Chevrolet is now offering a Premier Plus special edition for both its Tahoe and Suburban. The crux of the package is the 6.2-liter V8, which was initially available for RST performance versions of both big SUVs. The Premier Plus editions offer up the beefier engine over the standard-issue 5.3-liter V8.

“Our customers have shown strong demand for both Tahoe and Suburban with the 6.2L V-8 option,” Chevrolet Trucks Marketing and Advertising Director Sandor Piszar. “Thirty-six percent of all Chevy full-size SUV special edition models are now sold with this engine. Premier Plus gives both Suburban and Tahoe customers another option to choose from with several added premium touches.”

Those extra premium touches include a two-tone interior in black and mahogany, with leather front seats that are also heated and ventilated. A heads-up display is part of the tech treatment along with an 8-inch diagonal cluster. A 12-month data plan is also included in the Premier Plus edition, allowing driver and passengers to take advantage of the SUV’s 4G LTE connectivity.

On the outside, folks will know you’re riding Premium Plus style with new 22-inch wheels – a first for Chevrolet’s full-size SUV lineup. Gold Chevrolet bowtie logos and the requisite chrome badges are part of the package, along with chrome power steps and a chrome exhaust tip.

It all sounds snazzy, but there is a price for these SUV upgrades. The ever-so-slightly smaller Tahoe Premier Plus starts at $74,100 plus $1,295 in destination charges. The Suburban Premier Plus checks in just a bit higher, at $76,900 with the same $1,295 destination charge. That’s officially Cadillac Escalade money, but for those who prefer the bowtie to Caddy’s crown, both the Suburban and Tahoe Premier Plus editions are available for order now, with deliveries slated to begin later this year.

Source: Chevrolet