Today brings us another look at BMW’s new four-door 8 Series that the automaker is keen to call a coupe. Of course, that’s referring to the car’s sweeping roofline and not the number of doors, and we’ll admit the big Bimmer does have a striking profile. This is only the second time we’ve caught the Gran Coupe prowling around in public so we’re still getting used to seeing the expansive real estate that exists between the wheel arches. And there is a lot of real estate there.

That’s because the Gran Coupe will use a stretched version of the new 8 Series architecture, lengthening the wheelbase a bit to better accommodate the extra set of doors. That will translate to more legroom for rear seat passengers, but it will also likely translate to a heftier curb weight. That doesn’t mean performance will be an afterthought – this car looks like it could be an M variant judging by the wheels, and most notably, the massive brakes with painted calipers attached.

We haven’t heard anything yet on engine or tech options, but there’s no reason to believe it won’t be a fabulously snazzy ride with the 523-horsepower (397-kilowatt) 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 currently available in the two-door model. Whether Euro markets will also get the available twin-turbo inline six is questionable, and of course there’s also the M variant to discuss. Whether it gets a higher-strung version of the V8 or a V12 remains to be seen. We'd love to see a big V12 offered, just for old times' sake.

The 8 Series Gran Coupe certainly takes aim at the Mercedes CLS Class, not to mention the AMG GT 4-door and Porsche Panamera. That means it should also be plenty luxurious inside while providing power to satisfy. The rumor mill has been curiously quiet on when a reveal could take place, but we’re still hedging our bets on a date in the first half of 2019 as a 2020 model.

