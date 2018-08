Over the last three years, Honda has rolled out the new Honda Civic. First with the sedan with the coupe, hatchback, and Type R following. Now, the Japanese automaker is giving the coupe and sedan a slight styling refresh while adding a new Sport trim – which is already available on the hatch.

The new trim is Sport in name only, slotting above the entry-level LX. The trim adds a piano black lower front fascia and side pod accents on both body styles. The sedan receives a rear decklid spoiler and a splitter-style rear lower bumper, which fits a chrome polygonal exhaust finisher similar to the one found on the Civic Si. Both receive 18-inch, 10-spoke wheels in a black finish.

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with either a continuously variable transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox. Inside, both the sedan and coupe Sport receive a seven-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a volume button.

Outside the Sport trim, both body styles receive several updates to their styling. Both have a new piano black front fascia “wing,” and a restyled front end that includes a new fascia, bumper, and lower grille. There’s a full-width front splitter, updated halogen or LED headlights, and chrome accents to the side pods on the front. The sedan receives a chrome accent on the lower rear bumper while both receive new wheel designs, including 18-inch rims for the Touring trim.

Honda committed to offering Honda Sensing on all vehicles by 2022. The automaker is continuing to fulfill that mission with the 2019 Civic. All trims will receive the safety technologies, which include collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Honda has not yet announced pricing for the 2019 Civic. The 2018 Civic sedan starts at $19,835 (prices include destination charges) while the coupe starts at $20,245. Expect prices to climb slightly for the 2019 model.

Source: Honda