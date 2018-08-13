We’ve experienced incredible success so far this year, the credit for which lies with so many of you turning to Motor1.com as your preferred source of automotive information. I speak for the entire Motor1.com family around the world when I say thank you for the trust you’ve placed in us.

Though Motor1.com is only two years old, we’ve come a long way. Our strategy was to build Motor1.com in the image of our world famous sister site, Motorsport.com . Being the biggest motorsport digital media company in the world, Motorsport.com today publishes award-winning journalism in 17 languages across 21 editions around the world.

Motor1.com has the same aspirations, and we’re well on our way. Today, Motor1.com publishes in 8 languages across 10 editions around the world, including the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, and our newest member, Russia. Over 200 editors and reporters write for Motor1.com , and we engage with a combined social media audience of over 8 million followers.

The organic traffic growth of Motor1.com in 2018 has been equally spectacular. Here are some highlights.

14.6 million visits and 43.0 million pageviews in July, 2018

Month after month of consecutive organic growth

Larger in size online than Road and Track, Motor Trend, Autoblog, and Car and Driver

The unique advantage of Motor1.com is our many newsrooms operating around the globe. Our 10 editions provide 24/7 new coverage, plus the ability to write stories about cars from all over the world.

Recently, Motor1.com also opened a second site of U.S. editorial operations in Miami, Florida at the corporate headquarters of our parent company, The Motorsport Network. Our new location in Miami gives us access to a wealth of amazing cars and content that springs from the deep enthusiast culture of South Florida. We also have exciting new opportunities for video and audio production thanks to a state-of-the-art on-site multimedia production studio.

The last two years have been just the beginning, though. Our plans for the second half of 2018 and beyond are even more exciting, with new stories to tell, new editions to launch, and new partnerships to announce.

The reach of Motor1.com around continues to grow. New editions of Motor1.com are being developed for markets in Australia, India, China, Japan, Latin America, and beyond, as well as a Spanish-language version for Hispanic-Americans.

We’re developing so many exciting new ideas we can’t wait to tell you about, ideas like presenting our own awards, more new partnerships with amazing companies and platforms, and events where you can experience the Motor1.com brand in person.

So stick with us; 2018 has been our break out year and we’ve just left the line. We have a lot more gears left to use before we lift our foot off the gas.

Sincerely yours,

John Neff