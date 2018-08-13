The Porsche Panamera Turbo has a lot to worry about as Mercedes-AMG has a new standalone model to join its two-door GT cars and the mighty Project One. It has a weird name and a hefty price tag, but look beyond these two drawbacks and it’s a supercar disguised as a four-door sedan. The model was officially introduced back in March at the Geneva Motor Show and now it’s beginning to hit dealers, so naturally, more and more videos are emerging on YouTube.

The car featured here is far from being an ordinary GT 4-Door Coupe as we’re dealing with the range-topping 63 S model. At a first glance, you might be tempted to say it’s the hugely expensive Edition 1 (pictured at the end) because of the Designo Graphite Grey Magno and the 21-inch matte black alloy wheels. However, it’s not taking into account the car is missing the fixed rear spoiler as instead it has the standard setup that goes up and down automatically. It’s also missing the meaner diffuser of the Edition 1 and the AMG stripes on the hood, roof, above the side sills, and on the decklid. Still, it’s a sight to behold.

Stepping inside the cabin, the yellow accents and generous carbon fiber trim also remind us of the Edition 1, even though this is “only” the standard car in the top-spec guise. The interior might make you immediately think of the E-Class and the CLS, but there are some subtle upgrades highlighting you’re sitting in the most powerful Mercedes production model, outside of the F1-engined Project One hypercar.

Indeed, the GT 63 S uses AMG’s latest and greatest twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine producing an immense 630 horsepower and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. If for whatever reason you’re thinking it’s still not enough, Mercedes-AMG has strongly suggested the concept’s bonkers hybrid powertrain will eventually make it to production. In the showcar, it combined the same engine with a rear-mounted electric motor for a combined output of 805 hp. If this number will remain intact on the road car, it’ll easily eclipse the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and its 680-hp electric punch.

Video: Alaatin61 / YouTube