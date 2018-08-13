The world’s fastest seven-seat SUV at the Nürburgring is coming later this year in full production guise, but many people don't like the idea of opening the hood and seeing the TDI badge on the engine cover. Indeed, the Skoda Kodiaq RS will rely on a four-cylinder, 2.0-liter twin-turbodiesel unit providing 236 horsepower. The amount of torque delivered by the diesel engine has not been disclosed, but looking at other VAG cars powered by the BiTDI engine, we’re expecting 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters).

As for the car at hand, it’s a hotter specification of the large SUV from Mladá Boleslav, but with a gasoline mill at its heart. ABT Sportsline took the series 2.0 TSI engine with its 178 hp and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) and managed to bump output to 213 hp and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft). No word about performance following the muscle gain, but surely ABT’s Kodiaq runs to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than the 8.2 seconds needed by the standard model. In addition, top speed should be slightly higher than the stock 127 mph (204 kph).

ABT has also worked on the diesel engine to extract more power for both configurations of the familiar TDI, with the punchiest of the two generating a generous maximum torque of 440 Nm (325 lb-ft) – suitable for such a large SUV that weighs nearly 1.8 tons.

Aside from fiddling with the engines, ABT can also make the Kodiaq a bit more attractive thanks to an array of aftermarket wheels ranging in sizes from 18 inches all the way up to 21 inches. While some might say 21-inch alloys are overkill for a Skoda, the sheer size of the seven-seat SUV actually makes this custom set a perfect match for the SUV named after an Alaskan brown bear.

Source: ABT Sportsline