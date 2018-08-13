We are a little over a week away from the world unveiling of the new BMW Z4 at Pebble Beach, and the soft-top roadster has been spotted for the umpteenth time at the Nürburgring. It wasn’t all alone while tackling the numerous corners of the Green Hell as the near-production prototype was in the company of its alter ego, the fifth-generation Toyota Supra.

One could say BMW was overzealous when it slapped on camouflage onto its test vehicle considering the cat is pretty much out of the bag in terms of design. Someone on Instagram decided over the weekend to get a head start on the Z4’s reveal by publishing a trio of images showing the convertible’s design in full. Not only that, but the model in question was actually a red-hot Z4 M40i, which will be the range-topping model as per BMW’s decision to rule out a fully fledged Z4 M.

The adjacent spy video is actually showing different prototypes of the new Z4, and the one boasting round exhaust tips is likely the lesser four-cylinder sDrive30i while the test vehicle featuring a beefier exhaust with angular finisher is the six-cylinder M40i. The latter is expected to cost somewhere in the region of $65,000 in the United States and use a 3.0-liter engine with 382 horsepower, but the Euro model could have only 335 hp due to stricter emission laws.

While the spy video’s focus is on the Z4, from time to time we also get to see the revived Supra bound to debut in production guise later this year, after the Z4. The most obvious difference between the two will be the Toyota’s fixed metal roof as opposed to the BMW’s fabric top, and we can also see the two automakers have gone to great lengths to come out with vastly different designs. The Z4 will stay true to the namesake concept from last year while the Supra will essentially be an evolution of the FT-1 concept from 2014.

In the case of the Z4, the wait is almost over as BMW will finally take the wraps off the final version on August 23. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait much longer after that for its Japanese cousin.

Video: Automotive Mike / YouTube