Extra power cuts 0-60 mph time by 0.7 seconds.
Tuning firm Mountune is offering owners of the diesel-powered Ford Focus ST a 20-horsepower upgrade with its new m460D package.
Delivering 202 hp to the already fast Ford’s front wheels, the kit shaves 0.7 seconds from the car’s 0 - 60 mph (0 - 96 kph) time, as well as cutting the 31-62 mph (50 - 100 kph) time by half a second.
The company, which specialises in tuning Fords, says the improvements are designed to improve real-world usability and performance, even claiming that its upgrades will make the car smoother without impacting reliability.
"Mountune has been producing market-leading power upgrades for over a decade and this is the first time we’ve been able to unlock the potential in a ST diesel product," says David Moore, Mountune’s global brand manager. “The standard Focus ST diesel is a great base car, but with the m460D kit installed we’ve been able to make it smoother, quicker and generally even more fun to drive."
The basic upgrade costs £350 ($447 at current exchange rates) in the U.K. if it is installed at Mountune’s HQ in Brentwood, Essex, and can only be performed on vehicles with a manual gearbox. The upgrade involves tweaking the engine programming to squeeze more power from its 2-liter capacity, while a Mountune badge and performance calibration are also included in the price.
Customers who don’t wish to travel to Essex, however, can get a DIY version of the kit for £429 ($548), which includes a dongle and cable to embed the update into the car’s onboard computers.
Power output is increased by a healthy 20bhp while torque is improved by 50Nm resulting in a significant performance improvement while retaining the correct DPF regen strategy meaning safe, reliable performance is assured. The kit can be installed at home, but mountune would encourage customers to have it fitted at the team HQ, where the company builds its BTCC and Rallycross engines, and customers can make use of a free Xbox, snacks and drinks while mountune specialists set to work on their car.
Priced at £429 for DIY installation or £350 for installation at mountune HQ in Brentwood (due to the fact that a DIY fit requires an individual dongle and cable) m460D, which is only available for cars with a manual transmission, is one of the most affordable ways to add both performance figures and real-world ability to a Focus ST diesel.