[UPDATE, October 2] Live images from the 2018 Paris Motor Show have been added at the beginning of the gallery, below.

Lexus brightens up the LC range in Europe with the launch of the new Yellow Edition. The grand tourers feature Vibrant Flare Yellow paint adorning the exterior and matching touches for the interior on the door panels and stitching throughout the cabin. The model will debut at the Paris Motor Show in October and will be on sale for both the LC 500 and LC Hybrid by the end of fall. Lexus spokespeople won't yet confirm whether the edition will come to the U.S.

The special LC also features a set of 21-inch forged wheels with V-shaped spokes. Exposed carbon fiber adorns the roof, rear spoiler, and door sill plates. Inside, Vibrant Flare Yellow appears in Alcantara in a sweeping pattern along the doors. White semi-aniline leather upholstery is the only available finish for the 10-way power-adjustable seats. A head-up display brings a high-tech touch to the cabin, and an Alcantara headliner adds a little more luxury, too.

The Yellow Edition also comes standard with the Sport+ equipment package to make the grand tourer a more capable performer. The amenities include Lexus Dynamic Handling with Variable Gear Ratio Steering, four-wheel steering, and Torsen limited-slip differential.

While this package doesn't affect the LC's powertrain, Lexus reportedly intends to introduce a hotter version of the coupe in the near future. Spy photos already show the variant testing, including a heavily revised front fascia with massive intakes. Power allegedly comes from a new 4.0-liter biturbo V8 that could make as much as 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) – a healthy upgrade over the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8's 471 hp (351 kW).

There are also rumors of Lexus adding an LC convertible to the range, eventually, but there are no spy shots of it yet. Expanding the lineup with a droptop might make sense because there isn't one currently in the Lexus lineup.

Source: Lexus