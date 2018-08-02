Introduced at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the F1-engined Project One won’t be in the hands of early adopters until the beginning of 2019. All 275 examples planned for production have long been sold out, despite the hypercar’s eye-watering price tag of $2.7 million. A new report from Auto Motor und Sport says Mercedes-AMG has made it crystal clear it won’t allow buyers to flip their cars for a quick profit.

Apparently, there are contractual clauses preventing Project One owners from immediately selling their prized possessions. Mercedes-AMG is keeping a close eye on the market to detect whether their customers misbehave, much like Aston Martin is doing with the Valkyrie by prohibiting buyers from selling the build slots. It’s a similar story with Ford and its GT supercar, while Porsche introduced the 911 GT3 Touring to fight back at 911 R scalpers.

As a refresher, someone did try to sell a Project One build slot back in November last year on Mobile.de for the equivalent of $5.2 million, so nearly double the original asking price. The listing had mentioned a customer delivery in the second quarter of 2019, and while the ad has since been removed, a quick search on the very same German marketplace reveals a similar listing. Delivery is said to take place on June 15, 2019 and the car’s asking price is the same $5.2M, including taxes.

Auto Motor und Sport reports Mercedes-AMG has commenced track testing in the U.K. and Spain with camouflaged prototypes. The Project One will use an adaptation of the turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 engine from Lewis Hamilton’s title-winning 2015 F1 car to deliver anywhere between 1,000 to 1,100 horsepower with help from four electric motors. Once every 50,000 kilometers (31,070 miles), owners will have to get in touch with AMG to have the engine rebuilt.

The hypercar is expected to weigh 1,300 to 1,400 kilograms (2,866 to 3,086 pounds) and will generate about 675 kg (1,488 lbs) of downforce thanks to advanced aero trickery. The intricate V6 engine will rev up to 11,000 rpm and will be hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission tasked with channeling the immense power to the wheels.

If you’re wondering about the level of performance the Project One will be able to deliver, reaching 124 mph (200 kph) will take under six seconds and top speed is going to exceed 217 mph (350 kph). While there's no official word about how much time it needs to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, rumor has it the task will be completed in a Bugatti Chiron-matching two and a half seconds.

The AWD hybrid machine will be built in the U.K. alongside Mercedes-AMG’s F1 cars and will likely be succeeded by a pure electric model using Formula E tech by the middle of the next decade.

Source: Auto Motor und Sport