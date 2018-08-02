It was only a couple of days ago when Skoda unveiled the rugged Karoq Scout and now the compact crossover from Mladá Boleslav is gaining a more athletic version. The Sportline trim is not a case of “all show and no go” since it has an ace up its sleeve compared to the lesser versions of Yeti’s replacement. You’ll have the buy this version should you want the four-cylinder 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine delivering 190 horsepower (140 kilowatts).

It’s not the sole engine offering as the Karoq Sportline can also be equipped with the familiar 1.5 TSI rated at 150 hp (110 kW) or the hugely popular 2.0 TDI offered in two states of tune: 150 hp and 190 hp. Depending on your pick, Skoda will sell you the newest member of the Karoq lineup with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission. Cheaper versions will be stuck with a front-wheel-drive layout, but reach deeper into your pockets and the Czech marque will reward you with AWD.

Then there are the styling tweaks in the same vein as those of the bigger Kodiaq Sportline. It gets a slightly sportier body kit thanks to redesigned bumpers, plus standard 18-inch wheels or this snazzy 19-inch set with a black polished appearance. Extra touches include the black roof rails, tinted rear windows, black body accents, and the “Sportline” badge to drive the point home.

Once you hop inside the cabin, the new Karoq Sportline will greet you with sports seats finished in black with contrasting silver stitching. Skoda says the seats have been upholstered with “revolutionary three-ply air-permeable Thermoflux fabric,” which boost comfort particularly during the hot days of summer. Rounding of the niceties are the stainless steel pedals, sports steering wheel covered in perforated leather, along with LED ambient lighting and a black look for the pillars and headliner.

Like all of the other Karoq versions, buyers can spend more for an optional all-digital instrument cluster. It’s a little bit more special on the Sportline version since it comes with an extra display mode showing the rev counter and speedometer in the center of the screen as depicted below.

Skoda will have both the Karoq Scout and Sportline on display in October during the Paris Motor Show.

Source: Skoda