It was back in 1991 when Hennessey started modifying cars and in this interval, the Texas tuner has been able to deliver more than 6.5 million horsepower based on an average of 650+ hp per each vehicle modified. Celebrating the company’s 10,000th car, this new Heritage Edition Mustang is well above the average as it has been upgraded to deliver a monstrous 808 horsepower at 7,200 rpm and a mountain-moving 677 pound-feet (918 Newton-meters) of torque at 4,500 rpm.

The extra punch provided by the 5.0-liter V8 engine enables the amped-up ‘Stang to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in a mere 3.3 seconds and complete the quarter mile in 10.7 seconds at 132 mph (212 kph). Flat out, the heavily modified Ford coupe will reach a top speed of more than 200 mph (322 kph).

If it looks a bit familiar, there’s a very good reason for that. Hennessey was inspired by the 2018 GT Heritage Edition when creating the livery for its limited-run commemorative vehicle of which only 19 cars will ever be made. Each and every one will come with its own individually numbered dashboard and engine plaques, along with a letter of authenticity, and even a personal letter of gratitude from the man himself – John Hennessey.

The Heritage Edition Mustang is not a U.S.-only affair as the tuner is accepting orders from all over the world. As you have probably guessed this by now, the ultra-exclusive pony car is based on the GT version and comes with an assortment of hardware upgrades, ranging from a beefy supercharger and a custom intercooler to a lowered sports suspension and 20-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

To spice things up furthermore, Hennessey will throw in some carbon fiber body parts and a stainless steel exhaust system, while Brembo brakes for both axles can be had at an additional cost for superior stopping power. Each of the 19 cars planned for production will undergo up to 200 test miles (322 kilometers) to make sure everything will work as advertised, while a 3-year / 36,000-mile (57,936-kilometer) warranty will be part of the deal.

Hennessey is already taking orders in the United States where the Heritage Edition Mustang kicks off from $89,950.

Source: Hennessey