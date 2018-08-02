McLaren will be exhibiting a bunch of specially-prepared cars from its McLaren Special Operations (MSO) division at Salon Privé and "Blenheim Palace Classic & Supercar," taking place between August 30 and September 2.

Headlining the display will be the McLaren 570GT MSO Black Collection. Just 100 versions of the special edition sports series car will be made, and feature unique MSO Bespoke carbon black exterior paint, as well as an MSO Defined Titanium SuperSports Exhaust and Sport Pack dynamic handling package. Other enhancements include twin-spoke lightweight forged wheels with a new gloss black diamond finish and black brake calipers, while the interior is trimmed with a combination of jet black Leather with carbon black Alcantara.

Also at the event will be the McLaren 720S Velocity by MSO (below), which features a distinctive Nerello Red and Volcano Red paint job. The car isn't all about the paint job though – it has lightweight alloy wheels finished in a subtle shade of metallic bronze and a range of exterior carbon fiber parts from the MSO Defined collection. Inside there's black Alcantara and read leather.

"We are absolutely thrilled to work with McLaren Birmingham and McLaren Bristol to showcase the extensive range of personalization options available through McLaren Special Operations at the upcoming Salon Privé and Blenheim Palace Classic & Supercar," said David Gilbert, Managing Director at McLaren Automotive Europe. "MSO allows our customers to fully express themselves through their cars and I am confident that the special vehicles on display will delight the discerning visitors and provide a perfect platform to communicating our expertise in bespoke."

Source: McLaren