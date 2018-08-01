Saturday, August 11 is the date which fans of the late Paul Walker will get an opportunity to learn more about the Fast & Furious star. Paramount Network recently dropped a trailer for the new documentary on the actor’s life, titled I Am Paul Walker. If it’s any indication of the feature to come, there will be plenty of interviews, footage of Walker going all the way back to his childhood, and no doubt lots of tugging on the enthusiast heartstrings.

Most of the world knows Walker as Brian O’Connor, the street-racing FBI agent-turned fugitive-turned pseudo-secret government agent in the long-running Fast & Furious movie franchise. Interviews with friends and family since his death have often touched on his interests outside of Hollywood – the outdoors, charities, and of course his daughter. This documentary will seek to fill out the personal side of Walker, though we also reckon it will include quite a bit on his penchant for speed – especially since his sister talks about how he always liked to go fast, even as a kid.

Walker was riding shotgun in a Porsche Carrera GT driven by friend Roger Rodas when the car went out of control back in 2013, striking a power pole and several trees then catching on fire. Both men were killed and investigators ultimately determined the car was traveling upwards of 90 mph (145 km/h) at the time of the crash – double the posted speed limit for the area. It was also determined that the Carrera GT’s safety systems functioned properly and that there were no malfunctions with the vehicle. Investigators listed the official cause of the crash as unsafe speed.

Despite this, Paul Walker’s daughter and father both filed wrongful death lawsuits against Porsche. The company responded by basically mirroring the conclusion found by accident investigators. Both suits have since been settled for an undisclosed amount.

The documentary will talk about the crash, but it’s not clear just how far the conversation will go. We’ll find out in a little over a week when the documentary airs.

Source: Paramount Network via YouTube