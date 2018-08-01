We’re used to seeing pictures of flying rally cars – we all know the iconic shots of Quattros and Imprezas – but a modern Ford Fiesta has taken the idea to new heights. Literally.

As part of the promotional material for the Dayinsure Wales Rally GB, footage has surfaced of the rally car shooting down a zip wire at the Zip World tourist attraction in north Wales.

The 90-second video features British Rally Championship leader Matt Edwards, who fires up the Fiesta and sets off down the zip line. The car hurtles through stunning Welsh mountain scenery, before landing on terra firma and setting off through a rally stage.

Filmed at Slate Mountain, which will hold two speed tests on the Friday of this year’s Wales Rally GB, the film shows Edwards skilfully drifting around piles of slate.

Local hero Elfyn Evans also takes a cameo role in the film, after becoming the first Welshman to win a round of the World Rally Championship at last year’s Wales Rally GB.

"The stunt sounded absolutely crazy when I first heard about it and, believe me, it was even crazier to witness. I’m just glad it wasn’t me in the car," he said.

Ben Taylor, the managing director of Dayinsure Wales Rally GB, described how the "crazy" video came to fruition.

"To promote the thriving adventure sports destinations in north Wales which, of course, includes the World Championship rally, our original thoughts were to put some of the top drivers down the zip wire," he said. "But together with Zip World and our title partners at Dayinsure, we all got a bit carried away…"

