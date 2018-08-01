Lister drops the Thunder name as it plans more Jaguar-based monsters.
British sports car company Lister has announced that its new F-Type-based supercar will be called the "LFT-666."
Not a reference to the Devil himself, but a statement of the tuned Jaguar’s 666 bhp output, the name will adorn Lister’s most powerful model ever.
Originally revealed earlier this year in prototype form (when it was called "Thunder"), the LFT-666 has attracted record levels of interest from prospective buyers, who made more advanced orders than for any other model in the Cambridge-based manufacturer’s history.
Now, the company has confirmed more about the car’s specification, including the addition of Lister’s own carbon fiber body panels, as well as a new grille and lightweight alloy wheels. Inside, meanwhile, there are new seats and a new steering wheel, while under the skin, the company has re-worked the suspension and, of course, upped the power output.
All in all, Lister says the LFT-666 is lighter, faster and more aerodynamic than the 5-liter V8-powered F-Type Coupe on which it is based.
Lawrence Whittaker, Lister’s CEO said: "Over the past six months the Lister Motor Company has been working hard on developing our tuning division, starting with modifying the Jaguar F-Type. Originally, we named the prototype the Lister 'Thunder’, however, due to future model lineage, all 99 production models will now be known as Lister LFT-666s. It’s a befitting title and one where an intrigued passer-by instantly knows the brake horsepower of each Lister model."
The first LFT-666 will be ready for delivery to its lucky owner on October 1, 2018, but those who can’t get their hands on one of the 99 examples will be able to have a standard F-Type fitted with Lister’s wheel and body enhancements at a cost of just under £10,000 (about $13,000 at current exchange rates).
Lister will also be attempting to create the world’s fastest SUV, using a Jaguar F-Pace as the base.
Source: Lister
2019 Lister LFT-666
THE LISTER MOTOR COMPANY RE-DESIGNATES ITS MOST POWERFUL MODEL EVER – THE LISTER LFT-666
- The Lister Motor Company confirms its re-designated nomenclature for the new Lister LFT-666, the most powerful Lister produced in the brand’s 65-year history
- Lister also announces its Lister Tuning Division LFT specification options and pricing
- Lister confirms it’s dedicated new Lister Head Office, plus hints at the Lister LFP, potentially the world’s fastest SUV, with full details to follow in due course
British specialist sports car maker - The Lister Motor Company - revealed its 666 bhp prototype based on the Jaguar F-Type earlier this year and subsequently took a record number of advanced orders. Since then, the limited production UK manufacturer has been busy refining and developing the F-Type even further, making the 666 bhp model the fastest, most powerful and luxurious Lister ever built in the legendary Cambridgeshire marque’s 65-year history.
Today, Wednesday 1st August 2018, Lister is excited to announce important updates to the original prototype launch car. Production models will be designated the Lister LFT-666 and will feature exclusive all-new Lister designed carbon fibre body panels, helping to create a lighter and more aerodynamic vehicle. Exclusive Lister replacement parts include front bumper, front splitter, rear diffuser, rear lip spoiler, rear extended wheel arches a new grille design and new lightweight alloy wheels fitted with Michelin tyres.
By replacing many of the GRP parts of the standard F-Type, Lister has created a lighter and stronger car that offers improved aerodynamics on both road and track with the end result being a much faster car than the standard model. Lister has also re-worked the suspension and some interior parts, including the steering wheel and seat design.
The first 666 bhp Lister LFT-666 order will be ready for customer delivery on 1st October 2018. In addition to the 99 examples of the supercharged 5.0-litre V8, Lister will also offer wheel and body enhancements for standard Jaguar F-Type models worldwide, with kits starting from just £9,750 for the Lister badge, bumper and wheel upgrade. Non-tuned cars with the Lister body enhancements will be known as simply the Lister LFT, with no BHP denotation.
Speaking of the exciting developments of the Lister Motor Company, Lawrence Whittaker, CEO says, “Over the past six months the Lister Motor Company has been working hard on developing our Tuning Division, starting with modifying the Jaguar F-Type. Originally, we named the prototype the Lister 'Thunder’, however, due to future model lineage, all 99-production models will now be known a, the Lister LFT-666, a befitting title and one where an intrigued passer-by instantly knows the break horse power of each Lister model.”
Lawrence continues, “The future of Lister is extremely exciting. We are investing £10million into the Lister Motor Company over the next two years, including a new dedicated 25,000 sq. ft. Lister head office and showroom in Lancashire, creating over 50 new jobs in the local area. We also have more new models to follow soon, including exciting news on our attempt at creating the world’s fastest SUV, which I can announce will be named the Lister LFP.”
An official announcement on the new 25,000 sq. ft. Lister Head Office and Lister LFP will follow in due course.