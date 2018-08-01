Today we bring you another lap record story. No, it's not the Nurburgring, it's not even Spa-Francorchamps. In fact, it's a little track in France that hasn't held a top-level motorsport event since the 2008 French Grand Prix.

At the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours in central France the McLaren 720S has just set an unofficial production supercar track record in the hands of professional racing driver Romain, Monti. Monti competes in the Blancpain GT Series and French GT4 championship and previously raced in the Porsche Carrera Cup France and Maserati Trofeo.

The British supercar lapped the 2.7-mile (4.4-kilometer) track in 1 minute and 47.05 seconds, approximately one second quicker than the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and the 720S' predecessor, the McLaren 675LT.

There is footage of the run... sort of. It shows the car's dashboard more than the track itself, but at least we have some proof of this somewhat obscure record. You can check it out above.

The Mclaren 720S came last year as a replacement for the 650S and the aforementioned hardcore 675LT. It is powered by the same Ricardo-sourced biturbo V8 as other cars in McLaren's product lineup but tuned to produce 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. It is capable of the 0-62 sprint in just 2.9 seconds, and a top speed of 212 mph (341 kph).