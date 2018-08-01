A couple of major automakers are experimenting with subscription programs and the first of them to offer such a service in the United States were brands like Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, BMW, Volvo, and Cadillac. The Bavarian marque had two of the most expensive options, the Legend Plan for $2,000 a month and the M Plan for $3,700 a month, but now, the company is announcing a new entry-level option.

The so-called Icon plan costs $1,099 a month and essentially matches Mercedes’ base plan. It gives access to cars such as the 330i, 330e iPerformance, X3, X2, M240i convertible, and the fully-electric i3. BMW is also reducing the prices of the other two subscription options – the Legend Plan is now $1,399, while the more expensive M Plan, which gives access to models like the M5, X5 M, X6 M, and M4 Convertible, is now priced at $2,699.

The other conditions of BMW’s service program remain unchanged. Clients will have to pay an additional $575 joining fee, and there's a minimum of a 32-day commitment, while a pause in the subscription is possible for a $200 fee. BMW will deliver the vehicles with a full tank of gas, and users are responsible for the gas that they use.

Currently, the program is limited to Nashville, where customers can get a different BMW model in just a few hours. The Bavarians limit the vehicle’s range to 2,000 miles (3,219 kilometers) a month and recommend providing a few days notice. Any unused distance will roll over to the next month and if you go over the limit, there’s a 50-cents-per-mile charge.

Porsche is running a similar program in Atlanta and Georgia called Passport. It starts from $2,000 a month and gives access to a total of 22 different cars. Cadillac’s Book service is available in New York for $1,500, while Lincoln’s subscription program is limited to customers in California.

Source: Automotive News