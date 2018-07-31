After showing off the ability of its HPE1000 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to cross the quarter mile in 9.14 seconds, Hennessey now highlights what it's like to drive the 1,035-horsepower (772 kilowatts) beast in a slightly more civil manner. Regardless of the speed, when the accelerator goes down, the supercharged engine emits a mighty bellow that sounds like an animal during a stampede.

This is only Hennessey's third HPE1000 Demon, and it's doing some final road testing around the tuner's test track in this video. Before taking a run down the drag strip, the driver warms up the car a little. These shorter pulls highlight the way that the car can go from angel to devil at a moment's notice. When cruising, the supercharger whine is audible but not overly loud. However, the roar starts immediately when the throttle goes down.

The biggest upgrade HPE1000 is the 4.5-liter supercharger that replaces the Demon's stock, already quite large 2.7-liter unit. A new throttle body, exhaust headers, fuel injectors, and full calibration make sure that Hennessey's Challenger can properly make use of the more potent forced induction setup. Plus, the package comes with a one-year/12,000-mile warranty for a little more piece of mind for the buyer.

Hennessey is already developing an even more powerful tune for the Challenger Demon. The HPE1200 package will feature an upgraded supercharger that will push the output "to 1500 hp and more," according to the company. It'll also include an NHRA-legal roll cage and parachute to help slowdown at the end of the strip.

If there's any downside to these upgrades, it's that Dodge isn't making more examples of the Challenger Demon. Tuning one means that one fewer stock example is on the road.

Source: Hennessey Performance via YouTube