The new JL-generation Jeep Wrangler is still a fresh sight in showrooms, and a new spy shot suggests that the rugged brand is already preparing a Moab special edition of its versatile off-roader. A member of JL Wrangler Forums spotted this one near FCA's headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Unfortunately, we have this single photo of the Wrangler Unlimited Moab, but the image tells us a lot. The package appears to include pieces that are generally optional on some trims like the steel bumpers, BFGoodrich off-road tires, and body-color fenders. The wheels look a lot like the 17-inch units that come on the Rubicon, but they are fully black here, rather than polished aluminum with black accents. For a darker style, the tow hooks and logos are blacked-out, too. JL Wrangler Forums also believes that the rock rails might be different than the ones that are usually available on the Wrangler Unlimited.

Since many of these pieces are available from Jeep's extensive accessory catalog, it's not entirely clear whether this vehicle indicates that a Moab special edition version is on the way or if a dealer somewhere is building one as a showroom showpiece.

It's too soon to know about a price, a fully loaded 2018 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon currently goes for $57,310 after adding lots of options to the trim's $40,495 base price. Buyers are able to spec a bevy of upgrades depending on what they intend to do with a new Wrangler. For $2,000, the available eight-speed automatic makes driving in traffic easier and removes the need to modulate the clutch when off-roading. There are also two roof varieties to choose from – a soft top or fixed roof with removal panels. Inside, the amenities can include leather upholstery, an 8.4-inch infotainment display, and driver assistance tech.

Source: JL Wrangler Forums