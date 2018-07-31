The long-term future of the Lincoln MKZ and especially the platform-sharing Ford Fusion is not bright. However, in a shorter plan, the two models will remain on sale, albeit with some changes in the lineup.

The 2019 Fusion is still not on sale, but it will reach dealerships soon with a starting price of $23,735 including destination. That’s some $645 more than the 2018 model year, but even the base variant now gets a lot more equipment than before.

Lincoln will be applying the same recipe to the MKZ’s range, which will be quietly restructured. Nothing is official yet, but the folks over at CarsDirect are reporting the luxury sedan will ditch the range-topping Black Label trim, probably in an effort to reduce complexity.

From the 2019 model year, if you are looking to buy the flagship 3.0-liter biturbo V6, you’ll have to upgrade to the range-topping Reserve II model with an MSRP of $48,740 for the front-wheel-drive version and $51,740 with all-wheel drive option. Basically, this means the price of the most powerful engine effectively raises by up to $6,600 compared to last year.

The good news is the 2019 MKZ will reportedly receive Ford’s Co-Pilot360 family of advanced assist and emergency systems as standard for all trims. It includes features such as blind spot warning, emergency automatic braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go capability, lane departure warning with lane-keeping assist, auto high beams, and a parking camera.

Meanwhile, the added standard equipment won’t result in a big price hike, as the 2019 MKZ will be just $460 more expensive than the 2018 model - $36,990 versus $36,530 for the entry-level variant. For 2019, the MKZ will only be offered in three versions – base, simply called MKZ by Lincoln, Reserve I, and Reserve II.

Note: 2017 Lincoln MKZ pictured in the gallery below.

Source: CarsDirect