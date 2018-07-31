After making investments in the United States, China, and Mexico, the BMW Group is turning its attention towards its most important market: Europe. How important? 1.1 million cars were sold on the old continent last year, representing 45 percent of the group’s sales. Not only that, but January-June 2018 Euro deliveries are up by 1.2 percent over the same period of last year, totalling 560,000 cars.

To satisfy an increasing hunger for BMW Group cars, a new factory will be built near Debrecen in Hungary following an investment of €1 billion (about $1.17B at current exchange rates). Once it will be up and running, the plant will employ more than 1,000 people and will have a maximum annual production capacity of 150,000 cars.

BMW isn’t saying what sort of cars will be built there, but it does specify both conventionally powered and electrified models will be put together on the same assembly line. The company explains Debrecen was chosen as the group’s new manufacturing facility thanks to the well-established infrastructure and also because it’s close to the supplier network. In addition, BMW mentions it will be easier to hire the necessary qualified personnel and promises the new factory will generate additional jobs with suppliers and service providers.

Following Audi, Mercedes, and Suzuki - which all have factories in Hungary - BMW will start construction work at its plant located about 124 miles (200 kilometers) east from country’s capital Budapest in the second half of next year. Once it will be operational, the factory “will set new standards in flexibility, digitalization and productivity,” according to BMW. Last year, the group acquired materials and services worth €1.4B ($1.6B) from its Hungarian partners, so the decision to build the factory near Debrecen was a logical step to take.

German sites are not being neglected considering this year alone the BMW Group is investing in excess of €1B ($1.17B) to get them ready for the electric onslaught.

Source: BMW