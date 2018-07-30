The 2.0-liter SkyActiv engine now pumps out 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque.
Just when you thought the Miata couldn't get any better, Mazda has introduced a more-powerful RF model for 2019. When the two-seat coupe goes on sale this August, it will come with a hearty 181 horsepower (134 kilowatts) and 151 pound-feet (204 Newton-meters) of torque on tap.
That number represents a 26-hp (19-kW) increase over the outgoing model and an increase of three lb-ft (4 Nm). The 2.0-liter SkyActiv engine comes paired to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. Buyers that want more out of their Miatas can pick up one of a handful of optional packages.
A new GT-S package adds elements like a front shock tower brace, a limited-slip rear differential, and Bilstein dampers as well as a hand-painted black roof. The Club model from 2017 carries over and features standard Bilstein dampers, a shock tower brace, and a limited-slip rear differential if you opt for the manual transmission.
MX-5 Club buyers can also get an i-ActivSense Club Package that features Smart City Brake Support and a lane-departure warning. A Brembo/BBS Package adds front Brembo rotors and calipers, red-painted brake calipers, 17-inch gunmetal BBS forged alloy wheels, functional side sill extensions, a rear bumper skirt, and heated leather-upholstered seats.
The Brembo/BBS/Recaro Package is even more inclusive. It includes all of the same features on the Brembo/BBS Package, but now tosses the leather seats in place of heated Recaro buckets. It also includes a black-painted roof like the RF GT-S.
For all you get, the 2019 Mazda Miata RF starts at $32,345 for the base model with a six-speed manual. The Brembo/BBS Package adds $3,770 onto the asking price, and the Brembo/BBS/Recaro package adds $4,670. The MX-5 Club with a six-speed automatic will set you back $32,945, and the i-ActivSense package adds $450 onto that price.
The loaded Grand Touring trim with a manual transmission will cost $33,335, and the optional GT-S Package will cost another $750 on top of that. For the Grand Touring trim with an automatic, the Miata RF will set you back $34,410, and Auburn Nappa Leather is an extra $300. There are three optional paint colors: Soul Red Crystal ($595), Machine Grey Metallic ($300), and Snowflake White Pearl Mica ($200).
Source: Mazda
How do you make the world’s best-selling, two-seat roadster even better? Mazda’s designers and engineers have found the answer with the 2019 MX-5 Miata RF, which goes on sale later in August.
While its biggest change comes by way of its thoroughly upgraded SKYACTIV-G 2.0-liter engine, which is now more responsive, efficient and powerful, other numerous updates include:
- A new, standard tilt/telescoping steering column with 30mm of telescoping and 42mm of tilt range
- A switch from a steel to an aluminum steering column to save weight
- A new, standard rearview camera
- Available Traffic Sign Recognition
- Available Smart City Brake Support low-speed automatic emergency braking
MX-5 RF Grand Touring and harder-edged MX-5 RF Club models continue to be the two flavors of retractable fastback, both offering premium style, curb appeal and performance.
MX-5 Grand Touring comes equipped with 17-inch dark silver wheels; body-color interior trim; auto on/off headlights; an auto-dimming driver’s side mirror; rain-sensing windshield wipers; automatic climate control; auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink®; heated, leather-trimmed seats; a 9-speaker BOSE®Premium audio system; a fabric-lined soft top for greater sound insulation; Sirius XM Satellite radio with a 4-month trial subscription, Mazda Navigation; Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; new Traffic Sign Recognition; Adaptive Front-lighting System; High Beam Control; Lane-Departure Warning; and Smart City Brake Support.
Listening to customers’ demands, Mazda will offer a new GT-S Package for MX-5 Grand Touring models equipped with the SKYACTIV-MT 6-speed manual transmission, equipping those models with a front shock tower brace, limited-slip rear differential and Bilstein dampers. MX-5 RF models with the GT-S Package will also come equipped with the hand-painted black roof that had previously only been offered in the U.S. on the 2017 MX-5 RF Launch Edition.
MX-5 Club models continue the two-pronged, higher-trim strategy, offering a harder-edged foil to the MX-5 Grand Touring. MX-5 Club comes with standard Bilstein dampers, shock tower brace and limited-slip rear differential in models equipped with the SKYACTIV-MT transmission. All other MX-5 Club models receive standard heated cloth seats with red contrast stitching, body-color interior trim; Metallic Black alloy 17-inch wheels, front air dam and rear lip spoilers, a 9-speaker BOSE®Premium audio system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with a 4-month trial subscription and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.
MX-5 Club models are available with an i-ACTIVSENSE Club Package that comes with Smart City Brake Support and Lane-Departure Warning.
Additionally, MX-5 Club SKYACTIV-MT can be had with the Brembo/BBS Package and Brembo/BBS/Recaro Package. The Brembo/BBS Package include front Brembo rotors and calipers; red-painted brake calipers on all four corners; 17-inch, dark gunmetal BBS forged alloy wheels; functional side sill extensions; a rear bumper skirt; and heated leather-upholstered seats. The Brembo/BBS/Recaro Package is new for MX-5 RF and replaces the leather-trimmed seats with heated Recaro buckets. It also includes a black-painted roof.
All 2019 MX-5s come standard in the U.S. with a SKYACTIV-G 2.0-liter engine, producing 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. That represents an increase of 26 horsepower and 3 lb-ft of torque over the previous model. Thanks to a host of internal improvements, including lighter pistons and rods and a larger throttle, MX-5’s engine produces more torque throughout its rev range and enjoys a 700 rpm higher redline for the new model year. The new engine comes paired to either a standard SKYACTIV-MT 6-speed manual transmission or an available 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and Sport mode.