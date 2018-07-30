Just when you thought the Miata couldn't get any better, Mazda has introduced a more-powerful RF model for 2019. When the two-seat coupe goes on sale this August, it will come with a hearty 181 horsepower (134 kilowatts) and 151 pound-feet (204 Newton-meters) of torque on tap.

That number represents a 26-hp (19-kW) increase over the outgoing model and an increase of three lb-ft (4 Nm). The 2.0-liter SkyActiv engine comes paired to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. Buyers that want more out of their Miatas can pick up one of a handful of optional packages.

A new GT-S package adds elements like a front shock tower brace, a limited-slip rear differential, and Bilstein dampers as well as a hand-painted black roof. The Club model from 2017 carries over and features standard Bilstein dampers, a shock tower brace, and a limited-slip rear differential if you opt for the manual transmission.

MX-5 Club buyers can also get an i-ActivSense Club Package that features Smart City Brake Support and a lane-departure warning. A Brembo/BBS Package adds front Brembo rotors and calipers, red-painted brake calipers, 17-inch gunmetal BBS forged alloy wheels, functional side sill extensions, a rear bumper skirt, and heated leather-upholstered seats.

The Brembo/BBS/Recaro Package is even more inclusive. It includes all of the same features on the Brembo/BBS Package, but now tosses the leather seats in place of heated Recaro buckets. It also includes a black-painted roof like the RF GT-S.

For all you get, the 2019 Mazda Miata RF starts at $32,345 for the base model with a six-speed manual. The Brembo/BBS Package adds $3,770 onto the asking price, and the Brembo/BBS/Recaro package adds $4,670. The MX-5 Club with a six-speed automatic will set you back $32,945, and the i-ActivSense package adds $450 onto that price.

The loaded Grand Touring trim with a manual transmission will cost $33,335, and the optional GT-S Package will cost another $750 on top of that. For the Grand Touring trim with an automatic, the Miata RF will set you back $34,410, and Auburn Nappa Leather is an extra $300. There are three optional paint colors: Soul Red Crystal ($595), Machine Grey Metallic ($300), and Snowflake White Pearl Mica ($200).

Source: Mazda