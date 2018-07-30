One lucky YouTube channel has videos of two Mercedes vehicles still in development – a new S-Class flagship sedan and the new GLB-Class crossover. The videos don’t show anything we haven’t seen before; however, they show the German automaker is still working hard on their development.

We know the S-Class will continue to be a benchmark in premium luxury vehicles. Mercedes’ competitors look to the large, technology-packed and powerful sedan as a measurement of success. Previous spy photos and video show the possibility of tons of new driver-assistive technology. The new video shows what appears to be a sensor above the headlight, which could be a camera for crash mitigation, lane-keep assistance, or other driver-assistive technology. The weird door handle covers persist.

Inside, the S-Class should receive bigger screens, more technology, and improved luxury. Powertrain information remains elusive for the time being. However, don’t expect electrification. Mercedes is planning for a separate large EV sedan outside of the S-Class family of luxury vehicles.

New video of the GLB-Class shows the same camouflaged crossover. It’s all-new, slotting between the $33,400 GLA and the $40,050 GLC. The crossover has a very distinct and boxy exterior with a tall, upright grille giving the new crossover a very imposing stance.

The GLB will ride on Mercedes’ MFA2 platform that also underpins the A-Class and B-Class; however, it will seat five with the possibility of seating seven thanks to a stretched wheelbase. The new crossover could use either the 1.33-liter producing 134 or 161 horsepower and a bigger 188-hp 2.0-liter. U.S. customers should expect the larger engine. AMG performance variants are also possible using the turbocharged 2.0-liter and 48-volt mild hybrid technology to produce 300 and 400 horsepower.

Expect to see more of both in the coming months. The GLB should debut sometime this year before starting producing in 2019. We’ll have to wait for the S-Class. The sedan just received a refresh last year. The reveal should happen in 2020 with the car hitting the streets in 2021.

Source: walkoART - Videos via YouTube