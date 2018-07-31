The Buick Regal Sportback is set to get a little more luxurious with the introduction of the high-end Avenir trim for the midsize sedan. After a few details leaking out last week, Buick is now unveiling all the info about the latest addition to the Regal lineup. It joins the Avenir models of the Enclave and LaCrosee.

The Regal Avenir is only available on the Sportback four-door with front-wheel drive. The sole powertrain features 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (351 Newton-meters) of torque, and it runs through a nine-speed automatic.

The Regal Gets Luxurious: 2019 Buick Regal Avenir Listed In GM’s Fleet Order Guide

The Regal shows off its Avenir trim by gaining a new three-dimensional-mesh section for the upper portion of the grille. It rides on a set of 19-inch wheels in a Pearl Nickel finish. The exterior features LED headlights and cornering lamps. The driver also gets an auto-dimming side mirror.

Inside, the Regal Avenir features Buick's latest tech. The eight-inch infotainment system with navigation now features cloud connectivity, allowing it to download software updates over the air. If owners have multiple vehicles with this tech, then they can also sync their preferences seamlessly between models. In addition, a wireless charging pad keeps owners' smartphones going, and the eight-speaker Bose stereo is good for listening to your favorite music.

The cabin features either a mix of Whisper Beige leather and Ebony accents that are exclusive to this trim or an Ebony-only motif. The front chairs have diamond-quilted sections, and the Avenir badge appears in embroidery on the headrests. In case you forget, the logo adorns the sill plates, too.

To make driving more relaxing, the Regal Avenir comes standard with an assistance suite that includes rear park assist, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert, and blind zone alert. Adaptive cruise control is an optional extra.

Buick execs are predicting the Avenir to be a hit on the Regal. For example, the trim sells 70 percent faster than the other trims on the larger LaCrosse. For the Regal Sportback, the top trim already represents half of the sales.

The Avenir will go on sale in the early fall, and Buick will disclose pricing closer to launch.

Source: Buick