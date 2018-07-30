At a price the equivalent of $2.3 million, Milan only intends to build 99 examples of its new hypercar.
The hypercar market is a crowded segment given the small number of people that can afford to drop a million dollars or more on a vehicle, but the Austrian automaker Milan believes that it has something different to offer this wealthy clientele with the new Red hypercar. The low-slung coupe features a quad-turbo 6.2-liter V8 that produces a claimed 1,307 horsepower and 1,303 pound-feet (1,400 Newton-meters) of torque allowing for a sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.47 seconds and a top speed above 249 mph (400 kph).
The hypercar takes its name from the red kite bird of prey, which is the Rotmilan in German. Like many avian predators, the designers of the Milan Red intend to keep weight as low as possible. The firm claims the machine would only be about 2,866 pounds (1,300 kilograms) thanks to the entire long-bearing structure being carbon fiber. In addition, the suspension wishbones are carbon, which Milan says is a first for a road-going vehicle.
The Red's appears to put a priority on function above form. The huge vents in the front, rear, and side create a vehicle that looks purposeful, but they also cut up the design to lend a less cohesive style to the outside. Milan doesn't yet offer any photos of the interior yet but says that one of the odder aspects of the cabin is a gauge for visualizing the driver's heart rate. It seems like an interesting, although useless, gimmick.
Milan only intends to build 99 examples of the Red at price of around 2 million euros ($2.3 million), and the firm claims that it already has reservations for 18 of them. The company wants the hypercar to represent the best of Austrian engineering, so in addition to building the vehicles there, it's partnering with motorsport specialists from the country like AVL and Pankl Racing Systems.
MILAN Automotive GmbH Unleashes Hyper Car MILAN RED
Jul. 29, 2018, 09:00 PM
LEOBERSDORF, Austria, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A car against the tide. This is what Austrian born Markus Fux, 36, CEO of MILANAutomotive GmbH is doing: bringing to the road the cutting edge know-how of Austrian companies - uncompromising in design and technic - in what will be the new generation of hyper cars: the MILAN RED. Named after the famous bird of prey, the MILAN RED is designed by a team of extraordinary specialists aiming to combine again the skills of speed record, design object and an ultra-intense driving experience.
Limited to only 99 pieces the MILAN RED will be the first of its kind crafted by MILAN Automotive GmbH and comes with a breathtaking list of characteristics:
1325 horsepower meets 1300 kilogram dead weight propelling the MILANRED from naught to hundred in only 2.47 seconds to race way beyond 400km/h.
This power explosion is the result of the 6.2 litre V8 Quad Turbo rear drive operating entirely without electric support and crafted by AVL, supplier of global automotive companies and Formula One racing.
The bloodline of MILAN RED reads like the who is who of Austria'sleading companies in the automotive sector:
Alongside Styria based AVL it is the simulation technology of AVL List - as well a close development partner of Formula One racing - and PANKL Racing Systems contributing with exclusive SLM wheel carriers.
At this point one of the highlights of the MILAN RED can be revealed: for the first time in the history of street legal cars the wishbones of the MILAN RED will be manufactured wholly from carbon. This sensation is produced by PEAK Technology from Upper Austria.
Another special add-on in context with the stunning interior design is the visualisation of the driver's heartbeat.
No compromise in every aspect of the MILAN RED, has and will always have, the highest priority. The spectacular opportunity to own one of these rare superlative cars close to the 2 million Euro regions has already inspired 18 car enthusiasts to add the MILAN RED to their portfolio.
Statement of Markus Fux, CEO MILAN Automotive GmbH:
"Nowadays you can drive an artistic car, a high-tech-monster, a throne on four wheels - or a car, that only serves one purpose: stealing everyone the show. And this is where we come into play."
About MILAN Automotive GmbH:
MILAN Automotive GmbH is an Austrian based car manufacturer - the first and only producer of Hyper Cars 'Made in Austria'.
Markus Fux, CEO, former race driver and thus with a profound understanding of speed and equipped with a wide varieties of contacts in the world of the fast lane.
Siegfried Wolf, one of Europe's leading managers is acting as advisor to the board.
MILAN Automotive's inhouse Design and Technical Departments worked closely together to implement an idea of a young, talented artist in this technical masterpiece.