July 30, 2018



LEOBERSDORF, Austria, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A car against the tide. This is what Austrian born Markus Fux, 36, CEO of MILANAutomotive GmbH is doing: bringing to the road the cutting edge know-how of Austrian companies - uncompromising in design and technic - in what will be the new generation of hyper cars: the MILAN RED. Named after the famous bird of prey, the MILAN RED is designed by a team of extraordinary specialists aiming to combine again the skills of speed record, design object and an ultra-intense driving experience.

Limited to only 99 pieces the MILAN RED will be the first of its kind crafted by MILAN Automotive GmbH and comes with a breathtaking list of characteristics:

1325 horsepower meets 1300 kilogram dead weight propelling the MILANRED from naught to hundred in only 2.47 seconds to race way beyond 400km/h.

This power explosion is the result of the 6.2 litre V8 Quad Turbo rear drive operating entirely without electric support and crafted by AVL, supplier of global automotive companies and Formula One racing.

The bloodline of MILAN RED reads like the who is who of Austria'sleading companies in the automotive sector:

Alongside Styria based AVL it is the simulation technology of AVL List - as well a close development partner of Formula One racing - and PANKL Racing Systems contributing with exclusive SLM wheel carriers.

At this point one of the highlights of the MILAN RED can be revealed: for the first time in the history of street legal cars the wishbones of the MILAN RED will be manufactured wholly from carbon. This sensation is produced by PEAK Technology from Upper Austria.

Another special add-on in context with the stunning interior design is the visualisation of the driver's heartbeat.

No compromise in every aspect of the MILAN RED, has and will always have, the highest priority. The spectacular opportunity to own one of these rare superlative cars close to the 2 million Euro regions has already inspired 18 car enthusiasts to add the MILAN RED to their portfolio.

Statement of Markus Fux, CEO MILAN Automotive GmbH:

"Nowadays you can drive an artistic car, a high-tech-monster, a throne on four wheels - or a car, that only serves one purpose: stealing everyone the show. And this is where we come into play."

About MILAN Automotive GmbH:

MILAN Automotive GmbH is an Austrian based car manufacturer - the first and only producer of Hyper Cars 'Made in Austria'.

Markus Fux, CEO, former race driver and thus with a profound understanding of speed and equipped with a wide varieties of contacts in the world of the fast lane.

Siegfried Wolf, one of Europe's leading managers is acting as advisor to the board.

MILAN Automotive's inhouse Design and Technical Departments worked closely together to implement an idea of a young, talented artist in this technical masterpiece.