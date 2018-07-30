It’s July 30th today, which means it’s time to see what Polyphony Digital has prepared for one of our favorite video games, the Gran Turismo Sport. Update 1.23 brings a total of eight new cars, one new track, a couple of new features like adding decals to helmets and racing suits, and several new events.

First things first – the cars. Definitely, the fastest addition is the Formula 1 car used by Mercedes-Benz last year, which is joined by the legendary Mazda 787B from 1991 in its famous orange-green-white livery and the Ford GT LM Spec II. The race trio becomes a quartet with the iconic Ferrari 250 GTO from 1962.

The other three cars are all small and road-legal – the Honda S660, Honda Beat, and Daihatsu Copen Active Top. These new models will compete in one of the new available events – Lightweight K Cup, a Japanese race for compact cars powered by 660-cc displacement engines.

All these cars, plus all previously available cars, can now be raced around a new track. It’s the Circuit de Sainte-Croix located in Southern France with a total length of 9,477 meters (5,88 miles) in 19 corners. Players can choose between three different configurations, labeled A, B, and C.

Starting today, players from Asia and the Americas Region will be able to purchase cars that cost less than 2,000,000 in-game money directly through the PS Store, in addition to the standard in-game purchases. The EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region and Oceania region will get this option from August 2.

In addition to the aforementioned kei cars event, there’s also a new Nostalgic Car Festival for famed classic cars, as well as a Mercedes-AMG Grand Prix event, which – as the name suggests – includes exclusively Mercedes F1 cars.

Last but not least, from now on players will be able to place drivers in various backgrounds in the Scenes Containing People collection, a new section in Spots.

