At the beginning of March, Aston Martin senior engineering executive Matt Becker described Daimler’s newly developed M256 mild hybrid engine as being “something that could fit with the brand in the future.” However, just a few weeks later, he sort of retracted his statement by saying: “I was speaking in more general terms that we might have to one day look at downsizing engines. To be honest I don’t know whether the engine would fit.”

It’s the end of July and the Mercedes-AMG inline-six engine is being linked once again to Aston Martin’s future as per a statement made by Gaydon’s chief creative officer, Marek Reichmann. When asked about the prospects of a six-cylinder version of the company’s very first SUV, his answer strongly suggested it could very well happen:

“It could [use a Mercedes-sourced six-cylinder], because that would be a pretty good engine and combination. Potentially.”

He was referring to the electrified 3.0-liter engine powering Mercedes-AMG’s new series of “53” cars. In models such as the E 53 Sedan, Coupe, Convertible, and the CLS 53, the mild hybrid setup is good for 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet (520 Newton-meters) plus 21 hp and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) from the EQ Boost.

While an AMG-powered Aston Martin SUV (believed to be called Varekai) is a definite maybe, a diesel is out of the question. The Australian folks over at Motoring asked Reichmann about whether there’s any chance of a diesel Aston, and suffice it to say, his answer was pretty clear:

“Never, ever, ever, ever, never, ever, ever. Never. Never! No diesels.”

The interview then moved on to another hot topic: design. While the 2015 DBX concept pictured here took the shape of a high-riding two-door coupe, the production model is going to be a “true five-door” vehicle to fight the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne, and the opulent Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Reichmann went on to mention the final design will represent a significant departure from the concept and the production model will focus on the “S” part of “SUV” by being very sporty.

Last week, Aston Martin reconfirmed production of its first-ever SUV is on track to start late next year.

Source: Motoring