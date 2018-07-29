“Hello, Michael.”

Those two words would probably excite anyone who grew up in the ‘80s, especially those who was able to watch hit TV show Knight Rider. There’s also a high chance that you’ve opened this article because you were a fan of the show, and Knight Industries Two Thousand (KITT) rings a nostalgic bell. Right? Right.

The rest of London is with you, though. In this video, Supercar Blondie came up close with the TV superstar, owned by a man named Lionel. When they’ve driven the car through the streets of London, it attracted a lot of attention. Like, a lot. Even a stormtrooper came near the car to say hi. How awesome is that, right?

To the uninitiated (and the younger set of Motor1 readers), though, the famous TV show stars David Hasselhoff and a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that talks, fire rockets, can reach 300 miles per hour, and can probably cook breakfast while you’re still in your deep slumber. It’s a supercomputer on wheels, so to speak.

That’s why, seeing a running (and talking) KITT is a sight to behold. Aside from being a car that has been running for more than 30 years, it reached a cult-classic status that transcends all generations. Seeing this running replica brings back memories of childhood, we reckon.

Best part is, the KITT replica was made just right, at least that’s how see it. Maybe sans angle of the steering wheel, the Apple Watch App, and the iPad that shows episodes of the Knight Rider. But at least it’s better than the Mustang KITT that was a product of brand placements.

As a Firebird Trans Am, the KITT replica is powered by a 5.0-liter V8. No other technical specs were given in the video, but Lionel mentioned that he had the car fully-serviced and all the part were original. Cool beans.

If you’re among those who are interested in buying their own KITT, well, ready up your bank accounts as Lionel said you would need to spend around $200,000 for that. Wow.

Source: Supercar Blondie via Youtube