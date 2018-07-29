“The bed is the heart and soul of any pickup, so we made several improvements to the bed of the all-new Silverado to give our customers an even better hauling experience,” said Tim Herrick, executive chief engineer, Full-Size Trucks, General Motors.

We couldn’t agree more. A pickup truck won’t be a pickup truck at all without its truck bed. It’s like Iron Man without his suit; can still be a genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist, but without his beloved suit, he can’t do anything to save the world.

That’s why it’s a great move for Chevrolet to pump up the truck bed of the 2019 Silverado. It currently has the best cargo volume, box depth, and box length at floor compared to its rivals. To quantify this, every 2019 model year Silverado increased its bed size by at least 10 cubic feet. The 2018 Silverado has 53, 62, and 75 cubic feet for its short box, standard, and long box, respectively. The 2019 model, on the other hand, gets 63, 73, and a whopping 89 cubic feet, respectively.

To put it into perspective, a Ford F-Series truck has a cargo box volume of 53 cubic feet for its short box variant, while the standard box and long box are at 62 and 77 cubic feet, respectively. The Ram 1500 is at the same ground, too. This makes the Silverado 20 percent bigger than its competitors, achieved by widening the bed floor by seven inches. The Silverado also has a 3-inch longer bed for the short box variant, while having 1-inch deeper bed as well across all variants.

And the upgrades aren’t just about size. It also has 12 fixed tie-downs (plus 9 moveable), and exclusive power up/down tailgate, which again leads its segment. Together with the in-bed lighting and the 110/120-volt power outlet, the Silverado has the most functional truck bed in the business.

A higher grade of steel is also used for the bed’s construction – 500 megapascal to be exact. In comparison, Ford F-Series uses aluminum, while Ram 1500 uses 340-MPa high-strength steel.

Watch this video to know more about the 2019 Silverado's improved truck bed.

Source: Chevrolet